The Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

The Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 90 pages, tables, and figures, the Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market during the review period.

FLIR Systems Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Thales Group

Fluke Corporation

BAE Systems

MSA Safety Incorporated

Elbit Systems

Testo SE and Co. KGaA NEC Corporation

The global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global companies of Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager include FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Fluke Corporation, BAE Systems, MSA Safety Incorporated, Elbit Systems and Testo SE and Co. KGaA, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager.

The Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (K Units) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.

The Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market. These include slower Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



Monocular Binocular



Civil Military

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market?

What is the Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imagers during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

1 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2030

1.2.2 Monocular

1.2.3 Binocular

1.3 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2030

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.4 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production by Region

3.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value by Region (2018-2030)

3.2.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager by Region (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production by Region (2018-2030)

3.4.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager by Region (2024-2030)

3.5 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.2 Europe Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.3 China Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.4 Japan Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

4 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2030)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.3.2 North America Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.3.3 U.S.

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.4.2 Europe Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East and Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production by Type (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production by Type (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value by Type (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value by Type (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Price by Type (2018-2030)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production by Application (2018-2030)

6.1.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production by Application (2024-2030)

6.1.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value by Application (2018-2030)

6.2.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value by Application (2024-2030)

6.2.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Price by Application (2018-2030)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 FLIR Systems Inc.

7.1.1 FLIR Systems Inc. Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Corporation Information

7.1.2 FLIR Systems Inc. Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Product Portfolio

7.1.3 FLIR Systems Inc. Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 FLIR Systems Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 FLIR Systems Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

7.2.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Corporation Information

7.2.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Product Portfolio

7.2.3 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Lockheed Martin

7.3.1 Lockheed Martin Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lockheed Martin Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Lockheed Martin Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Lockheed Martin Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Thales Group

7.4.1 Thales Group Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Corporation Information

7.4.2 Thales Group Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Thales Group Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 Thales Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Thales Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Fluke Corporation

7.5.1 Fluke Corporation Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fluke Corporation Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Fluke Corporation Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 Fluke Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Fluke Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 BAE Systems

7.6.1 BAE Systems Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Corporation Information

7.6.2 BAE Systems Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Product Portfolio

7.6.3 BAE Systems Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 BAE Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 BAE Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 MSA Safety Incorporated

7.7.1 MSA Safety Incorporated Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Corporation Information

7.7.2 MSA Safety Incorporated Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Product Portfolio

7.7.3 MSA Safety Incorporated Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.7.4 MSA Safety Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MSA Safety Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Elbit Systems

7.8.1 Elbit Systems Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Corporation Information

7.8.2 Elbit Systems Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Elbit Systems Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.8.4 Elbit Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Elbit Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Testo SE and Co. KGaA

7.9.1 Testo SE and Co. KGaA Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Corporation Information

7.9.2 Testo SE and Co. KGaA Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Testo SE and Co. KGaA Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.9.4 Testo SE and Co. KGaA Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Testo SE and Co. KGaA Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 NEC Corporation

7.10.1 NEC Corporation Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Corporation Information

7.10.2 NEC Corporation Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Product Portfolio

7.10.3 NEC Corporation Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.10.4 NEC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 NEC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Production Mode and Process

8.4 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Sales Channels

8.4.2 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Distributors

8.5 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Customers

9 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Dynamics

9.1 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Industry Trends

9.2 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Drivers

9.3 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Challenges

9.4 Uncooled Infrared Handheld Thermal Imager Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer



Continued...

