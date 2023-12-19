Cinesteam Helps Manage Malodorous Smells From Leg Ulcers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leg Ulcers Can Lead to Intense and Unpleasant Wound Malodors.

Cinesteam Is a Simple, Over-the-Counter Solution That Can Restore a Patient's Quality of Life as They Heal.

Leg ulcers are a common issue in America. Cleveland Clinic reports that as many as 4% of those over 65 years

old have nonhealing wounds on their legs. Even when they are treated appropriately, leg ulcers can take weeks to go away. NHS adds that the condition can lead to

pain, swelling, and itching. In addition, there can be what the publication refers to as "a foul-smelling discharge" that comes from the chronic wound. When a leg ulcer also becomes infected and generates odors, this can become overwhelming for a patient. That's where Cinesteam can make a difference.

"Leg ulcers can easily become infected, and when that happens, infected leg ulcers can generate unpleasant smells," says Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "When these wound malodors are released, it can make the living space around an individual intolerable both for themselves and for others. Even if they're taking their medications, properly dressing their wounds, and healing, the smells can seriously hamper their quality of life and become both a distraction and an embarrassment. That's where Cinesteam can help."

While there are other options to address wound malodor, the unique advantage of Cinesteam is that it is fast-acting. It is a secondary dressing - i.e., must be placed on top of the primary dressing and doesn't come in contact with the wound itself. This directly treats the underlying cause of wound odor (smells created by bacteria and other infectious side effects) by adsorbing the smells before they can spread out to the rest of the room and invade others' olfactory senses.

The key ingredient in Cinesteam's OTC secondary dressings is cinnamon. As can be seen in this visual diagram found on the company's website, each product contains a sealed sachet filled with cinnamon powder. This is situated on top of an absorbent core.

Desjardin is careful to clarify that Cinesteam isn't a replacement for primary dressings. In addition, there are times when additional antibiotics or other medicines are required for long-term issues with malodorous wounds. However, Cinesteam dressings provide an additional layer of odor protection that can make it much easier for those managing leg ulcers to remain comfortable and socially engaged rather than isolated.

About Cinesteam :

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative OTC medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively eliminates unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare and cemagcare.

