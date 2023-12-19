Ti Cold's Second Cold Storage Facility For Arcadia Cold Opens In Reno

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RENO, Nev., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Cold Storage and Logistics Reno Facility, the highly anticipated state-of-the-art cold facility in the heart of the infrastructure-invested Tahoe Reno Industrial Center has arrived! Designed and built by Ti Cold , headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the Reno facility is ideally located to provide access to key metropolitan markets in California, Nevada, Utah, and the Pacific Northwest region, serving as a hub for the western United States. With a central location on I-80, major population centers in San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City are only hours away.

L to R: Vivian Banda, Regional Representative for Senator Cortez Masto, Clay Mitchell, Storey County Commissioner, Sam Tippman, President and CEO of Ti Cold, Chris Hughes, President and CEO of Arcadia Cold Storage, Alex Bacchus, Director of Business Development for Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED).

Logan Stuller & Sam Tippmann From Ti Cold.

The facility will represent one of the first large-scale third party logistics (3PL) cold storage facilities in the Reno market.

The fully-racked, state-of-the-art facility has five fully convertible rooms with the ability to handle frozen and chilled temperatures from -10 to 40 degrees F. It is also equipped with a 60' deep refrigerated dock and doors to manage distribution and container handling services. Boasting 254,460 square feet of space, the 37,260 pallet positions are situated in modern 50' clear height rooms with 6-8 High Pallet Racking, and using EVAPCOLD Low Charge Ammonia refrigeration system that is not only environmentally friendly, but is blast freeze ready in a fully convertible space.

"We brought the best of Ti Cold to this project, from the initial site selection to every single detail involved with construction, Arcadia is receiving a solid, well-situated facility that will be an asset to them for decades to come," said Sam Tippmann, President of Ti Cold. "To create something as massive, technical, and niche as a cold storage warehouse takes experience that Ti Cold proudly offers our clients and we appreciate the trust Arcadia has shown in us to deliver not one, but two incredible facilities."

Arcadia just recently celebrated the opening of their Phoenix Cold Storage location

also built by Ti Cold. Both expertly constructed facilities will support Arcadia's national cold storage platform.

"We welcome our new customers who have placed their product and their trust with us in Reno and across our fast-growing national network," said Christ Hughes, President and CEO of Arcadia Cold, "Another important milestone for Arcadia and the New Age of Cold Chain."

As a 3PL services provider the company will store inventory as well as pick, pack and ship the client's products directly from the facility. By providing warehousing, order processing, and shipping and receiving, Arcadia Reno Cold Storage will give their clients a turnkey solution to fulfilling orders quickly and efficiently.

About Arcadia Cold : Arcadia Cold specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. We are on a mission to design and deploy modern facilities and provide innovative solutions through the practical application of technology, creating meaningful value for our customers while helping them meet their strategic objectives – establishing The New Age of cold chain.

ABOUT Ti Cold:

Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti Cold utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. That's

not just

standard innovation, that's

Tippmann Innovation. Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning, and operations guidance. Ti Cold's consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti Cold has offices in Florida and Indiana.

