MAA's Convenience And Quality Make The Indian Sauces A Perfect Option For The Holiday Bustle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Premade Indian Sauces Are Clean, Vegan, Top-Allergen Safe Food Options Made With Potent Cryogenic Ingredients. Most Importantly, They Prep In Minutes.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a busy time. In 2022, 31% of Americans

expected stress levels to rise during the final weeks of the year. This year, factors such as tight budgets and busier travel

promise to keep countless people on edge as they try to keep up between Thanksgiving and Christmas. One factor that can help reduce stress is finding healthy, wholesome, and, above all, easy-to-prepare foods for those moments between all the holiday parties, gatherings, and get-togethers. This is where MAA Sauces can be a game-changer.

"My primary objective when I went to create my sauces," explains MAA owner Harry "Guru" Khanna, "was to come up with a set of recipes that used clean, natural, allergy-safe ingredients and then preserve it without adding unnecessary or harmful ingredients. That way, starting with this sauce base, a person could create a unique and elegant curry dish in under ten minutes - sometimes as quickly as three minutes. It really is the perfect way to enjoy high-quality Indian cuisine that is healthy, delicious, and above all, convenient."

Khanna was a restaurant owner in Toronto for years before launching his own product line. When he decided to give up his brick-and-mortar operation to focus strictly on sauce, Khanna traveled to India to perfect his recipes. He also found a secret weapon to help bring his culinary masterpieces to life: cryogenic spices . These are prepared using sub-zero grinders to avoid burning spices while grinding them. This retained essential oils, nutrients, and flavors. Cryogenic spices also have a longer shelf-life without the need to add chemical preservatives.

The result of Khanna's labor is a line of vegan sauces that are clean and convenient. They allow individuals to prepare Indian dishes with professional-grade sauces in a matter of minutes right in their own kitchens. While excellent for any busy time of life, Khanna emphasizes that the holidays are a particularly poignant time of year to have several jars of his sauce on tap. "They give you the option to eat well and keep healthy options on the table without stressing you out or adding to the busyness in the process."

About MAA

MAA was originally Guru Foods Indian Sauces in the US and continues to operate under the registered trademark GURU in Canada. The brand was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces .

