Avvenire Electric Vehicles Launches Its Innovative All-Electric On Road / Off Road Spiritus Leggera Roadster

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp. is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative all-electric Spiritus Leggera roadster, a versatile vehicle adept for both on-road and off-road adventures.
"The Leggera seamlessly transitions from on-road to off-road with our patent-pending adjustable suspension and a simple switch of tires. Can be used as a city driver or off-road vehicle" states Aldo Baiocchi, President of Avvenire.
The Avvenire Leggera
The Leggera is Avvenire's newest electric vehicle.
The Leggera has an off-road kit that can be swapped on or off.
Leggera Available Versions:
Sport : Starting at $9,999, this model is designed for city driving, equipped with a single motor and street-legal tires. Deluxe : Starting at $19,999, it offers three motors and is suitable for both on-road and off-road driving. Ultimate : Starting at $29,999, this high-performance version boasts a larger battery, three high torque motors and rapid acceleration from 0 to 60 in 3.2 seconds.
Alongside this exciting launch, Avvenire is expanding its global reach by seeking dealers and investors worldwide. The company is currently engaged in a Regulation A (REG A) financing campaign, offering shares at an attractive $1.50 each, coupled with a full warrant at $3.25. This unique global opportunity invites investors to contribute to Avvenire's revolutionary electric mobility solutions, starting with a minimum investment of $1,000, and includes exclusive perks for investors.
About Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp.
Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp. is on a mission to become a global leader in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market by developing the next generation of cutting-edge, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable transportation solutions for everyday use.
