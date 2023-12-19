Split-Core Current Transformer Market 2023-2030 Industry Overview And Ongoing Opportunity

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Global Split-core Current Transformer Market 2023 report covers an in-depth study of the Market Overview, Market Segmentation, and Net Value of the Industry. It also provides 113 Pages, Tables and Figures Most Crucial Data and Future Prediction up to 2030.

The Split-core Current Transformer Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global Split-core Current Transformer market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

The Split-core Current Transformer Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 113 pages, tables, and figures, the Split-core Current Transformer Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the Split-core Current Transformer Market during the review period.

Acrel

Accuenergy

WAGO

FLEX-CORE

Eaton

DER EE

Setra Systems

SOCOMEC

ABB

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Tortech

Elmeasure

Janitza

Taehwatrans

Rayleigh Instruments

GFUVE Electronics

ANDAXING GROUP

Eastron Electronic

YUANXING ELECTRONICS Phoenix Contact

The global Split-core Current Transformer market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for Split-core Current Transformer is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Split-core Current Transformer is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global companies of Split-core Current Transformer include Acrel, Accuenergy, WAGO, FLEX-CORE, Eaton, DER EE, Setra Systems, SOCOMEC and ABB, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Split-core Current Transformer, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Split-core Current Transformer.

The Split-core Current Transformer market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (K Units) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global Split-core Current Transformer market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Split-core Current Transformer manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.

The Split-core Current Transformer market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the Split-core Current Transformer market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the Split-core Current Transformer market. These include slower Split-core Current Transformer market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The Split-core Current Transformer market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



AC Split-core Current Transformer DC Split-core Current Transformer



Appliance Industrial

Semiconductor Industrial

Power Industrial Others

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the Split-core Current Transformer market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the Split-core Current Transformer Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the Split-core Current Transformer market?

What is the Split-core Current Transformer market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the Split-core Current Transformer market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for Split-core Current Transformers during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

1 Split-core Current Transformer Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Split-core Current Transformer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2030

1.2.2 AC Split-core Current Transformer

1.2.3 DC Split-core Current Transformer

1.3 Split-core Current Transformer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2030

1.3.2 Appliance Industrial

1.3.3 Semiconductor Industrial

1.3.4 Power Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.2 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.3 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.4.4 Global Split-core Current Transformer Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of Split-core Current Transformer, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global Split-core Current Transformer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global Split-core Current Transformer Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Split-core Current Transformer, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Split-core Current Transformer, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Split-core Current Transformer, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 Split-core Current Transformer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 Split-core Current Transformer Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Split-core Current Transformer Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Split-core Current Transformer Production by Region

3.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.2 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value by Region (2018-2030)

3.2.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of Split-core Current Transformer by Region (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production by Region (2018-2030)

3.4.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of Split-core Current Transformer by Region (2024-2030)

3.5 Global Split-core Current Transformer Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America Split-core Current Transformer Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.2 Europe Split-core Current Transformer Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.3 China Split-core Current Transformer Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

3.6.4 Japan Split-core Current Transformer Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2030)

4 Split-core Current Transformer Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.2 Global Split-core Current Transformer Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Split-core Current Transformer Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2030)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Split-core Current Transformer Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.3.2 North America Split-core Current Transformer Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.3.3 U.S.

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Split-core Current Transformer Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.4.2 Europe Split-core Current Transformer Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Split-core Current Transformer Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Split-core Current Transformer Consumption by Region (2018-2030)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East and Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Split-core Current Transformer Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Split-core Current Transformer Consumption by Country (2018-2030)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production by Type (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production by Type (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.2 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value by Type (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value by Type (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

5.3 Global Split-core Current Transformer Price by Type (2018-2030)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production by Application (2018-2030)

6.1.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production by Application (2024-2030)

6.1.3 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.2 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value by Application (2018-2030)

6.2.1 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value by Application (2024-2030)

6.2.3 Global Split-core Current Transformer Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

6.3 Global Split-core Current Transformer Price by Application (2018-2030)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Acrel

7.1.1 Acrel Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.1.2 Acrel Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Acrel Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 Acrel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Acrel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Accuenergy

7.2.1 Accuenergy Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Accuenergy Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Accuenergy Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 Accuenergy Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Accuenergy Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 WAGO

7.3.1 WAGO Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.3.2 WAGO Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.3.3 WAGO Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 WAGO Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 WAGO Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 FLEX-CORE

7.4.1 FLEX-CORE Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.4.2 FLEX-CORE Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.4.3 FLEX-CORE Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 FLEX-CORE Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 FLEX-CORE Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Eaton

7.5.1 Eaton Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Eaton Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Eaton Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 Eaton Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Eaton Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 DER EE

7.6.1 DER EE Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.6.2 DER EE Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DER EE Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 DER EE Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DER EE Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Setra Systems

7.7.1 Setra Systems Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.7.2 Setra Systems Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Setra Systems Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.7.4 Setra Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Setra Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SOCOMEC

7.8.1 SOCOMEC Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.8.2 SOCOMEC Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SOCOMEC Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.8.4 SOCOMEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SOCOMEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ABB

7.9.1 ABB Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.9.2 ABB Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ABB Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.9.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

7.10.1 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.10.2 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.10.4 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Tortech

7.11.1 Tortech Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tortech Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Tortech Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.11.4 Tortech Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Tortech Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Elmeasure

7.12.1 Elmeasure Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.12.2 Elmeasure Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Elmeasure Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.12.4 Elmeasure Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Elmeasure Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Janitza

7.13.1 Janitza Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.13.2 Janitza Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Janitza Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.13.4 Janitza Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Janitza Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Taehwatrans

7.14.1 Taehwatrans Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.14.2 Taehwatrans Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Taehwatrans Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.14.4 Taehwatrans Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Taehwatrans Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Rayleigh Instruments

7.15.1 Rayleigh Instruments Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.15.2 Rayleigh Instruments Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Rayleigh Instruments Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.15.4 Rayleigh Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Rayleigh Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 GFUVE Electronics

7.16.1 GFUVE Electronics Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.16.2 GFUVE Electronics Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.16.3 GFUVE Electronics Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.16.4 GFUVE Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 GFUVE Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 ANDAXING GROUP

7.17.1 ANDAXING GROUP Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.17.2 ANDAXING GROUP Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.17.3 ANDAXING GROUP Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.17.4 ANDAXING GROUP Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 ANDAXING GROUP Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Eastron Electronic

7.18.1 Eastron Electronic Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.18.2 Eastron Electronic Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Eastron Electronic Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.18.4 Eastron Electronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Eastron Electronic Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 YUANXING ELECTRONICS

7.19.1 YUANXING ELECTRONICS Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.19.2 YUANXING ELECTRONICS Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.19.3 YUANXING ELECTRONICS Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.19.4 YUANXING ELECTRONICS Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 YUANXING ELECTRONICS Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Phoenix Contact

7.20.1 Phoenix Contact Split-core Current Transformer Corporation Information

7.20.2 Phoenix Contact Split-core Current Transformer Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Phoenix Contact Split-core Current Transformer Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.20.4 Phoenix Contact Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Phoenix Contact Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Split-core Current Transformer Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Split-core Current Transformer Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 Split-core Current Transformer Production Mode and Process

8.4 Split-core Current Transformer Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Split-core Current Transformer Sales Channels

8.4.2 Split-core Current Transformer Distributors

8.5 Split-core Current Transformer Customers

9 Split-core Current Transformer Market Dynamics

9.1 Split-core Current Transformer Industry Trends

9.2 Split-core Current Transformer Market Drivers

9.3 Split-core Current Transformer Market Challenges

9.4 Split-core Current Transformer Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer



