Ally Services Completes 4Th And 5Th Add-On Acquisitions

, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Services ( ) continues its growth trajectory with the completion of two add-on acquisitions, expanding its footprint and strengthening service offerings in key markets. In November, Ally acquired Honest Abe Home Services and East Coast Plumbing, Heating & Air for undisclosed sums. These acquisitions provide Ally with enhanced scale and capacity throughout Maryland and Delaware, as well as expand Ally's existing geographical footprint. Ally now services the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Southern Delaware, and Baltimore.

Honest Abe Home Services has been servicing residential customers in the Baltimore metropolitan area since 2011. They pride themselves on integrity, respect, and providing top notch plumbing, HVAC, and home improvement services to their clients.

East Coast Plumbing, Heating & Air has provided 24-hour plumbing and HVAC services to residential customers in Southern Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland for 15 years. East Coast is dedicated to providing dependable, quality service at a reasonable cost. They provide upfront pricing and back their work with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

With the addition of Honest Abe and East Coast, Ally continues to honor its commitment of investing in local brands and providing attractive career paths for local leadership. Since inception in March 2023, Ally has focused on hiring talent, implementing processes, and providing investment and support in sales, marketing, software, finance, and accounting for local operations.

"We're excited to partner with Honest Abe and East Coast as we continue to expand our services portfolio," said Byron

Cantrall, CEO of Ally Services. "Both are wonderful additions that are professionally led by industry experts. Abe brings with him a very strong management team that aspires to accelerate their growth throughout the Baltimore area. And Bryce at East Coast has performed amazingly well in Eastern Maryland and Southern Delaware, as evidenced by his extended client portfolio. We look forward to assisting these outstanding companies on their continued success."

Ally continues to entertain interest in acquiring new partners and brands that provide quality plumbing, HVAC, and other essential home services in the Mid-Atlantic region. A partnership with Ally presents the opportunity for business owners to realize their existing company value while preserving the brand they have built and ensuring stability for their employee base. If interested in partnering, please reach out to Byron Cantrall ([email protected] ).

About Ally Services

Ally Services is a regional provider of essential home and facility services, including repair, maintenance, and replacement of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical systems. Ally serves over 6,000 residential and light commercial customers annually throughout Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington D.C. For additional information on Ally Services, please visit .

About Watchtower Capital Partners

Watchtower Capital Partners invests in lower middle market companies that are headquartered in the US or Canada. Typical targets will have less than $7 million in EBITDA. Sectors of interest include industrial services, residential services, building products, distribution, and niche manufacturing. For additional information on Watchtower Capital Partners, please visit .

