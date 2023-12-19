Accelecom Powers St. Claire Healthcare With High-Speed Network And Internet Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it has been selected by St. Claire HealthCare, a premier integrated healthcare system serving over 160,000 residents in Eastern Kentucky to deliver high-speed network and internet solutions. This collaboration enables St. Claire HealthCare to improve connectivity speeds and streamline operations across its rural locations in Morehead, Frenchburg, and Sandy Hook, Kentucky.

St. Claire HealthCare CIO, Andy Price stated, "Accelecom's fiber internet services have been a game-changer for St. Claire HealthCare. The increased speed and reliability have significantly improved our operations, ensuring seamless connectivity across our locations in Eastern Kentucky."

Accelecom CEO, Brad Kilbey said, "We are honored to support St. Claire HealthCare's mission and focus on providing exceptional healthcare to its patients and the communities they serve. Our partnership reinforces Accelecom's commitment to bridging the digital divide

throughout Kentucky."

About St. Claire HealthCare

St. Claire HealthCare (SCH) is an integrated healthcare system serving a population of over 160,000. SCH operates the largest rural hospital in Northeastern Kentucky, two urgent care centers, seven primary care locations within five counties, a medical pavilion that's home to SCH's specialty practices, a multi-disciplinary outpatient center, a pediatric clinic, a counseling center, home medical supply store, aesthetics services, and a retail pharmacy, as well as providing home care services in eight counties. SCH is the largest employer in the region with nearly 1,300 employees including more than 125 physicians and nearly 70 advanced practice professionals representing more than 30 medical specialties. In addition, St. Claire is an established training site for the University of Kentucky College of Medicine's Rural Physician Leadership Program.



About Accelecom

Accelecom

is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide,

Accelecom

enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website

