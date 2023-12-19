Rock Island Auction Sees Record-Breaking Numbers With $26.7 Million In Sales During Its Inaugural Premier Auction In Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Thomas Stuart's One of One Thousand Winchester Model 1873 Rifle and C Company No. 12 Colt Model 1847 Walker Percussion Revolver lead the way in surpassing RIAC's previous records



ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company

(RIAC) celebrated 30 years in business by reaching $26.7 million in sales during its December Premier Auction , Friday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 10. The auction marked the official opening of RIAC's new state-of-the-art facility in Bedford, Texas, and the three-day event featured over 2,250 lots of high-conditioned, historic, investment-grade firearms available for auction. The weekend's success also pushed the company's annual sales to $102 million, their third consecutive year over the $100 million mark – an unprecedented occurrence in the fine arms field.

The top price from the event was an inscribed Winchester Model 1873 Rifle ordered by Montana pioneer and vigilante leader, Granville Stuart, for his brother. "Thomas Stuart's One of One Thousand Winchester Model 1873" lit up the auction hall on the opening day of the auction, selling in the first hour for $528,750. The second headliner, the highly desirable C Company No. 12 Colt Model 1847 Walker percussion revolver, sold for $470,000, leading the way to Rock Island Auction Company's record-breaking sales.

"We are thrilled with the results of our inaugural Texas Premier Auction. This three-day event was the culmination of a 10-year dream come true. We continue to be humbled by the support and loyalty of our clients," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "It was the perfect way to celebrate our 30th year in business, our expansion to the Lone Star State and was the exclamation point on a very successful 2023. The market for antique and historical firearms is experiencing fantastic growth, and we can't wait to bring more exciting collections and experiences to buyers and collectors in 2024."

Amassing nearly $9 million more than the 2022 December Premier Auction, the 2023 December Premier Auction helped Rock Island Auction Company's Bedford location achieve numerous milestones, including its largest catalog to date and the record for the largest gun auction in the state of Texas. Additionally, the Winchester Deluxe "Centennial" Model 1876 lever action rifle

set a new world record for Deluxe Winchester 1876 models with its sale for $235,000.

The new global destination for fine and collector firearms is off to a tremendous start and looks to continue that success during their next auction, to be held February 2024.

Additional highlights from the December Premier Auction include the sale of:





Cased 1855 Dated Gastinne-Renette Percussion Dueling Pistols ($411,250)

Cased 1902 "GL" Luger Presentation DWM Carbine for Borchardt ($411,250)

FN U.S. M240B Class III/NFA Fully Transferable Machine Gun ($381,875)

Colt Model 1883 Gatling Gun with Pedestal ($352,500) Cased Colt No. 5 Holster Model "Texas Paterson" Revolver ($325,000)

For more information on Rock Island Auction Company and other highlights from their December Premier Auction, visit .



About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings and serves as the company's hub for catalog and content production. The 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility opened in December 2023 and will host six auctions each year. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.

For more information, please visit

or call 1-800-238-8022.

