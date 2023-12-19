Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 25,606,048 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the 'Shares') were issued and allotted on 19 December 2023 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription (the 'Offer'), to raise £35 million, with an over-allotment facility of £15 million, in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 54 each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 16 November 2023 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 5 January 2024.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 54: