12/19/2023 8:34:09 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 25,606,048 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the 'Shares') were issued and allotted on 19 December 2023 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription (the 'Offer'), to raise £35 million, with an over-allotment facility of £15 million, in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 54 each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 16 November 2023 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 5 January 2024.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 54:

No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital
Murray Steele 39,233 465,577 0.06
Christopher Powles 9,808 44,790 0.006
Claire Finn 19,616 40,887 0.005

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 775,037,317. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


MENAFN19122023004107003653ID1107625839

