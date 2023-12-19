(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION
|
| Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| (a)
| Name
| Murray Steele
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| (a)
| Position/status
| Non-Executive Director
| (b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| (a)
| Name
| OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
| (b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
| 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| (a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
| Identification code
| GB00B17B3479
| (b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of ordinary shares
| (c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £0.548 per share
| 39,233
| (d)
| Aggregated information
| Not applicable - single transaction
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
| (e)
| Date of the transaction
| 19 December 2023
| (f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| (a)
| Name
| Christopher Powles
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| (a)
| Position/status
| Non-Executive Director
| (b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| (a)
| Name
| OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
| (b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
| 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| (a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
| Identification code
| GB00B17B3479
| (b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of ordinary shares
| (c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £0.548 per share
| 9,808
| (d)
| Aggregated information
| Not applicable - single transaction
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
| (e)
| Date of the transaction
| 19 December 2023
| (f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| (a)
| Name
| Claire Finn
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| (a)
| Position/status
| Non-Executive Director
| (b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| (a)
| Name
| OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
| (b)
| Legal Entity Identifier
| 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| (a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
| Identification code
| GB00B17B3479
| (b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of ordinary shares
| (c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £0.548 per share
| 19,616
| (d)
| Aggregated information
| Not applicable - single transaction
| - Aggregated volume
| - Price
| (e)
| Date of the transaction
| 19 December 2023
| (f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
MENAFN19122023004107003653ID1107625838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.