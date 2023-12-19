Fish, Small Mammal, Herptile, And Bird Products In The US, 4Th Edition - Herptile, Small Mammal Categories See Largest Percentage Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish, Small Mammal, Herptile, and Bird Products in the US, 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report examines these and other opportunities for growth in the other pet market, breaking out sales and marketing/new product trends by animal type. A list of top marketers and examination of changing channel trends, including the part played by pet specialty and online outlets, are also included. Featuring exclusive data from the analysts' Surveys of Pet Owners, the report examines attitudes and demographic characteristics of other pet owners, providing insight into motivations for both pet acquisitions and product choice.

The market for fish, small mammal, herptile, and bird products has historically taken a back seat to the market for dog- and cat-focused offerings, due to these smaller pets' significantly lower numbers in terms of both population and sales. A pandemic-related population surge in the "other pet" market thrust these smaller companion animals into the spotlight, with market sales experiencing double-digit increases in 2020 and 2021 as new pet owners purchased enclosures and other supplies to take care of their new pets.

As of 2023, these new owners are maintaining their pets, and sales growth has moderated as a result. The report projects that on top of a 7% increase experienced in 2022, the market for pets other than dogs and cats will grow 4% in 2023, reaching $3.6 billion in sales.

This report analyzes the US market for pet products other than for dogs and cats, broken out into the following four categories:



Fish and aquarium products - Food, aquariums, filtration products, and aquarium decor for freshwater and saltwater fish.

Pet bird products - Food, toys, cages, and cage accessories for pet birds such as budgies, canaries, and parrots.

Small mammal (small animal) pet products - Food and treats, enclosures, enclosure accessories, bedding, and toys for small mammals such as chinchillas, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, mice, rabbits, rats, and sugar gliders. Herptile pet products - Food, enclosures, heating and lighting, decor, and accessories for all types of reptile and amphibian species, including turtles, snakes, geckos, chameleons, newts, iguanas, and bearded dragons.

