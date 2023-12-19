Nature’S Sunshine Recognized With Best Company Culture Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature's Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, received a Comparably Award celebrating it as a Best Place to Work for its company culture and its efforts to provide a thriving environment for its employees to improve productivity and drive results.



“We are pleased to be honored by Comparably and for our Company to be recognized with this award,” said Terrence Moorehead, Nature's Sunshine CEO.“It stands as a testament to the efforts of our Leadership Team and HR team to build an effective and successful workplace for our employees. And it is great to see that our employees have engaged with these initiatives to grow our business globally.”

Comparably Awards are derived using millions of anonymous employee ratings provided over the previous 12 months. Their 2023 ratings were compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies of all sizes.

“Having our employees select us as a Best Company Culture means a great deal to us,” said Tracee Comstock, VP of Human Resources.“Simply put, every employee contributes to building a great culture at Nature's Sunshine. Listening to our employees' feedback has helped us build a stronger company with an inspiring culture. Congratulations to each member of our HR Team and all our employees for helping us be recognized for this award.”

Nature's Sunshine has become a familiar name in conjunction with the Comparably Awards, having received 13 awards over the last three years, including:

Nature's Sunshine Comparably Awards



Best Company Culture 2023

Best Leadership Teams 2023

Best Company Work-Life Balance 2023

Best Company Happiness 2023

Best CEOs for Diversity 2022

Best CEOs for Women 2022

Best Operations Teams 2022

Best Product & Design Teams 2022

Best Leadership Teams 2022

Best CEO 2021

Best Company Culture 2021

Best Company Work-Life Balance 2021 Best Company Happiness 2021



