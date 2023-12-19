Kimia Therapeutics Raises $55 Million Series A

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Fundraise led by The Column Group and Dimension –



– Kimia is advancing its ATLAS platform that combines high-throughput chemistry with chemical biology, genome editing and machine learning to create a chemical map of the druggable proteome and accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutics targets and drug leads –

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimia Therapeutics, Inc. (Kimia), a biotechnology company generating a chemical atlas for treating human disease, today announced that it has closed a $55 million Series A financing. The Column Group and Dimension led the Series A round and was joined by Horizons Ventures and individual investors. The funding will enable Kimia to expand its ATLAS platform and pursue a broad range of therapeutic targets in oncology, immunology and inflammation while continuing to partner with Carmot Therapeutics Inc. (Carmot) on key metabolic programs.

Kimia was launched in January 2023, as a spin-off from Carmot, by co-founders Stig K. Hansen, Jack Sadowsky and Ray Fucini, all Carmot veterans who saw an opportunity to create a next generation drug-discovery company leveraging Carmot's Chemotype Evolution technology to which Kimia has a license outside the metabolic field.

Kimia is building a next generation therapeutics discovery platform called ATLAS that combines AcTive Learning with Automated Synthesis and screening. ATLAS is powered by a high-throughput, nano-liter scale chemistry platform that provides Kimia with instant access to billions of drug-like compounds. Combined with proteomic and genome editing capabilities, ATLAS enables Kimia to identify druggable sites and drug leads targeting key pathways implicated in human disease.

“Our combination of high-throughput chemistry and machine learning has the potential to unlock novel therapeutic targets and help us create a chemical map of the druggable proteome,” said Stig K. Hansen, President and CEO of Kimia.“Our ATLAS platform generates massive amounts of high-quality data that, we believe, will unleash the power of machine learning in therapeutic discovery and enable generative drug design.”

“Much like we did with Stig's first company, Carmot, we are delighted to work with the Kimia team to build a new company integrating a validated drug discovery strategy with state-of-the-art computational tools to accelerate the discovery of novel drugs that may bring better therapies to patients faster,” said Tim Kutzkey, founding Board member of Kimia and Managing Partner at The Column Group.

About Kimia Therapeutics

For more information, visit the Kimia Therapeutics website.

