Xactly Appoints Arnab Mishra As Chief Executive Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , a provider of intelligent revenue solutions, today announced that Arnab Mishra has been named the company's Chief Executive Officer. Mishra, who joined Xactly in 2017 and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, will partner with the Xactly executive leadership team to accelerate the company's current momentum by focusing on customer satisfaction and continuing to deliver best-of-breed technology. Under Mishra's leadership as Chief Operating Officer, Xactly Incent was recognized by customers as a 2023 Best of Awards winner . Xactly is the only vendor to win first place in the 'Best Feature Set', 'Best Pricing', and 'Best Relationship' categories.



Mishra assumes the role from Chris Cabrera, who announced his intention to retire in September 2023. Cabrera, who has served as CEO since founding the company in 2005, will remain on the company's board of directors.“I am excited to pass the torch to Arnab as the next leader of Xactly. He has worked diligently over these past years serving our customers and is poised to lead the company into its next era,” said Chris Cabrera, Xactly founder.

With over two decades of leadership experience, Mishra joined Xactly as SVP of products in 2017 to expand the organization's total addressable market and accelerate revenue growth. He was quickly promoted to Chief Product Officer, overseeing a cross-functional team dedicated to Xactly's go-to-market and customer success, before assuming the role of COO.

“I'm honored to lead an organization with such rich history and industry recognition,” said Mishra.“This is a company that continually transforms the effectiveness of sales and revenue organizations, and we've recently unveiled several AI-backed innovations that will help customers drive success. I couldn't be prouder of the work this talented, dedicated, and passionate team has achieved, and I am looking forward to our next chapter.”

Mishra began his career in investment banking serving large multinational enterprises as a private equity investor focused on growth-stage companies. He then moved into technology operating roles at Telera and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise before spending over a decade of his career at Transera. During his tenure, he achieved outstanding results and was promoted to President & COO. Upon Transera's acquisition by BroadSoft, Mishra served as a member of the corporate leadership team and leader of a business unit that more than doubled bookings growth, while acquiring over 70 new enterprise customers and enabling 25+ channel partners. Mishra has also served in board and advisory roles for SmartAction, Zingtree, and SignifAI (acquired by New Relic). He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a master's from Harvard Business School.

To learn more about Arnab's thoughts on his new role, you can read his blog post .

About Xactly

Xactly was founded by a sales leader, for salespeople everywhere. Xactly's AI-powered Intelligent Revenue Platform gives Revenue Operations and Finance teams the data and tools they need to plan with agility, motivate with intention and predict with conviction. We are on a mission to transform the sales industry with AI to power reps and leaders to deliver results regardless of circumstances. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on LinkedIn , and visit .

