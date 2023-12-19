Willnice Anti-Choking Device: Setting New Standards For Safety And Efficiency In Choking Emergency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Willnice Anti-Choking Device, Double the Valves, Double the Saves

Willnice Anti-Choking Device

Willnice, an innovative Airway Assist Device, is quickly making waves in the emergency healthcare sector.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Willnice , an innovative Airway Assist Device, is quickly making waves in the emergency healthcare sector. Willnice has taken a significant step in its mission to prevent fatal choking incidents worldwide.

Choking is a silent killer that claims the lives of thousands of people every year, including children and the elderly. Recognizing this severe issue, the team behind Willnice has developed a user-friendly device capable of removing foreign body airway obstructions in these life-threatening situations, regardless of the user's medical training or experience.

"This is a tool that everyone should have within arm's reach, much like a fire extinguisher or a first-aid kit," says Dr. Jane Linder, a renowned emergency medical expert who is endorsing the Willnice device. "Time is of the essence in a choking situation, and Willnice provides a reliable solution that could mean the difference between life and death."

Advantages In Sophisticated Design

Willnice anti-choking device uses creative technology - the patented two-valve system forms two separate one-way airflow paths during use, ensuring that the gas doesn't get pressed into the patient's body, creates a vacuum within the throat, dislodging the obstruction without any physical contact. This method minimizes the risk of further complications and maximizes the likelihood of a successful outcome.

Willnice Airway Assist Device ensures airtightness and safety through the integral molding of the connector and the valve. This single-piece construction rules out the possibility of the valve loosening or detaching due to external factors, thereby guaranteeing the product's crucial functions. The valve's placement on the connector's bottom plate is a strategic design choice to prevent accidental touches during hurried usage, ensuring product safety and stability.

"Our commitment to saving lives goes hand in hand with our commitment to safety and reliability. The Willnice Airway Assist Device is a testament to this," says Mike, CTO at Willnice. "We have developed a product that not only serves as a potential life-saving tool but also as a symbol of trust and peace of mind for our users."

A Distinct Break From Traditional Device

Breaking barriers set by traditional devices, the Willnice Airway Assist Device operates effectively in various emergency scenarios, be it for a patient in an upright or sideways position. This product's versatility marks a significant leap from the conventional use-case of similar products, which are typically limited to use when the user is lying down. Willnice choking device can be used in any position, whether the user is lying down, sitting up or standing up. One can even use the device by himself when no one is around. And the device can be used whenever you are in a kitchen, school, restaurant, nursing home, daycare or car.

Another Anti-choking Choice Besides Heimlich

The Willnice Airway Assist Device allows timely self-rescue in emergencies with a simple, quick, and convenient operation. By forming a seal between the flexible mask cushion and the user's mouth and nose, and then quickly pressing and releasing, airway obstructions can be removed effectively in just 4 seconds. However the Heimlich is often performed by laypersons, efforts should be directed toward instructing the public in the correct technique of the maneuver, especially the position of the fist on the abdomen and the direction of the force.

“This is a good idea for a choking victim's most people don't know how to do the Heimlich maneuver or do it correctly and with an obese person I'm not exactly sure how are you going to do it one person throwing their arms around somebody 300 pounds or so pushing up on the sternum I mean underneath the sternum but this might work a little bit better safer it's a good thing to have for restaurants”, One of their customers responded.

Preparedness For Everyone

Willnice has recently launched a comprehensive training program for schools, businesses, and individuals interested in learning how to use the device effectively. As awareness about the product spreads, Willnice is set to become an essential household and professional tool.

As the team of Willnice continues to innovate and refine their lifesaving product, their message remains clear: "Our goal is to empower everyone with the ability to save a life. Because every second counts when someone is choking."

Willnice Airway Assist Device is not meant to replace professional medical assistance but is designed to provide immediate aid until medical help can arrive. Always dial emergency services during a choking incident.

