Cleargov's Chris Bullock Joins ASBO International Education Advisory Committee

Chris brings expertise in information management & strategic planning to support ASBO's mission and strengthen ClearGov's leadership in the education sector.

- Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-founder of ClearGovMAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ClearGov , a leading provider of budgeting and planning software for the K-12 education market, is proud to announce that CEO and Co-founder, Chris Bullock, has been accepted as a member of the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) Education Advisory Committee. His term, starting on January 1, 2024, and ending on December 31, 2026, will support ASBO's mission while strengthening ClearGov's position as a thought leader in the education industry.ClearGov was designated an ASBO Affinity Partner in June 2023 as part of a select group of companies committed to assisting ASBO International in providing programs, resources, services, and a global network to school business professionals.As part of the Information Management Track and Strategic Planning Focus Areas, Chris will actively contribute to helping ASBO achieve their mission as an organization. His responsibilities will include participating in the submission, review, and selection of conference sessions, webinars, and eLearning opportunities. Additionally, he will play a role in reviewing and recommending educational content, identifying expert speakers, and providing insights on emerging topics in the field.ASBO International's mission is to lead the profession of school business forward. Through their professional growth opportunities, programs, and services, they promote the highest standards of school business management practices. They provide a global network of support that enhances their members' ability to collaborate and lead with a global perspective. ASBO is dedicated to supporting school business officials and providing the resources they need to effectively use educational resources-ultimately ensuring every student has the opportunity to receive a quality education."I am thrilled to join ASBO's Education Advisory Committee. This opportunity to contribute to and further ASBO's mission is an honor, and I am confident that my experience in the education technology industry will be a valuable asset to the committee and will help me better understand the challenges and opportunities facing school business officials," said Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-founder of ClearGov.Siobhán McMahon, CAE, Chief Operations Officer at ASBO International, remarked, "We are excited to welcome Chris Bullock to the Education Committee. His extensive background in Information Management and Strategic Planning will be invaluable as we design and develop impactful learning opportunities for our members."Chris's appointment to the ASBO International Education Advisory Committee is a testament to his expertise and ClearGov's dedication to supporting school business professionals and ensuring efficient financial management within educational institutions.To learn more about ClearGov, please visit .About ClearGovClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov's Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1000 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit .About ASBO InternationalThe Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) provides programs, resources, services, and a global network to school business professionals who are the finance and operations decision makers in school systems. Our members manage school budgeting, purchasing, facility operations and maintenance, human resources, technology, transportation, food service, healthcare, and other areas of education administration and operations. ASBO International promotes the highest standards of school business management, professional growth, and the effective use of educational resources. Learn more at .

