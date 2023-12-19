Leader Putin asserts western power aims to dismantle his nation

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin stated he had a sincere belief at the start of the century encapsulated in the realization that the global perception of Russia has shifted and eliminating all reasons for opposition after this point.



After the 1991 downfall of the Soviet Union, the west’s goal was to abolish Russia and wanted to conquer the country and utilize its assets in the hopes of destroying the Russian Federation, the leader stated in an interview screened on Sunday by a Russian television.



He discharged the statement as absolutely groundless said by Leader of the US Joe Biden, who claimed that Russia would target a NATO country if achieved victory in Ukrainian war, stressing that Russia is disinterested in fighting the NATO security coalition.



The Russian Leader voiced, "Russia has no reason, no interest - no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military - to fight with NATO countries."



