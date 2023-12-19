SLC conducts ‘Arabic Coffee’ seminar in celebration of World Arabic Language Day

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, December 18, 2023:

In celebration of the World Arabic Language Day, observed annually on December 18, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) conducted a seminar titled “Arabic Coffee”. This event showcased the SCL “Arabic Coffee” initiative, designed to preserve the Arabic language and promote its proper usage.



The seminar, attended by SLC employees, explored the richness and beauty of the Arabic language, emphasising the importance of accurate pronunciation, and delving into linguistic intricacies and refining definitions of various terms and expressions. Salem Al Ahmad, Head of the SLC Research and Publications Section and the driving force behind the “Arabic Coffee” initiative, led the seminar. Al Ahmad underscored the timeless value of the Arabic language and its profound cultural impact throughout history.



Mr. Salem Al Ahmad also shed light on the UAE Declaration of Arabic Language - a landmark initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The UAE Declaration of Arabic Language was unveiled at the UAE Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Arab Ministers of Culture. This momentous declaration took place on the sidelines of the 22nd session of the Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World and coincided with the World Arabic Language Day.



Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, stated: “Organising this seminar is a testament to the SLC dedication to championing the mastery and preservation of the Arabic language within the community, especially among the Dubai Government employees. This seminar aligns with the SLC’s overarching mission to amplify the importance of Arabic among the youth, particularly amidst the prevalence of foreign languages. The seminar is part of the SLC’s ongoing efforts to showcase the timeless essence of the Arabic language, given its adaptability and relevance to innovative advancements in various contemporary sciences, thanks to its unique characteristics and diverse writing styles across numerous literary and scientific disciplines.”



Commenting on the seminar, Salem Al Ahmad said: “The seminar is held annually on December 18 to commemorate the World Arabic Language Day and highlight the richness and vitality of this language. It is aimed to spotlight the remarkable qualities of Arabic, namely, eloquence, diversified synonyms, intricate phonetics, multifaceted connotations, subtleties, nuances, richness of expression, rhetorical features, grammar, and other unique features that demonstrate its enduring relevance in navigating the modern world. Additionally, it underscores Arabic’s status as one of the most widely spoken languages globally. Firmly believing in the significance of the Arabic language and its far-reaching cultural role, we, at the SLC, remain committed to the Arabic Coffee initiative and will continue hosting this seminar every year.”



Al Ahmad added: “This initiative plays a significant role as it contributes to restoring the Arabic language to its glory and its prestige as an effective tool and medium of communication, interaction, knowledge, and scientific exploration. This requires concerted efforts of all the stakeholders to preserve and elevate the status of the Arabic language, safeguarding it against the dominance of other languages.”



At the end of the seminar, Salem Al Ahmad highlighted the significance of SLC employees' mastering Arabic, especially the legal officers who work on drafting legislation. He also presented statistics and figures on the Arabic language. The seminar concluded with a session titled ‘Arabic Coffee Cups’, which explored the common language pitfalls and celebrated the Arabic language nuances through quizzes.







MENAFN19122023003685011158ID1107625792