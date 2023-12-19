From Road to Court: Continental Tires and Dubai Municipality Collaborate on Sustainable Volleyball Court

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Dubai, December 18th 2023 – An innovative collaboration between Continental Tires and Dubai Municipality is set to enhance the city’s sporting infrastructure and is now open to the public in Al Mankhool. The project involves repurposing used tyres to create a unique, high-quality volleyball court for all to use, fostering community engagement and promoting sustainability.

Continental, a leading innovator in the tyre and technology industry, is building on the success of a similar initiative in Hanover, Germany, which saw the creation of a cutting-edge, sustainably built basketball court. The pioneering mobility brand is now poised to extend this successful project with a similarly impactful mission in the Middle East.

At the heart of this initiative lies volleyball, a sport celebrated for uniting communities across diverse backgrounds and age groups around the world. Continental, a distinguished advocate for sustainability, is giving its used tyres a new life, transforming them into rubber paving stones, which serve as the building blocks for the volleyball court's foundation. The preparation process itself involves a rigorous procedure to extract all chemical components, ensuring a thorough and environmentally responsible transformation before repurposing the tyres.

This initiative underscores Dubai Municipality and Continentals’ commitment to implementing sustainable practices. By giving used tyres a second life, the project not only reduces waste but also promotes the concept of circular economy and environmental responsibility. The project aligns with Continental’s vision for a sustainable future, emphasising the importance of repurposing materials to create functional and community-oriented spaces.

The initiative was announced during COP28 by Dubai Municipality's Head of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department, Mr. Ahmed El Zarouni, alongside Continental’s Middle East Head of Marketing, Mostafa Farouk. The choice of COP28 as the platform for this announcement underscored the initiative's alignment with efforts to address environmental challenges and promote Continental’s role in sustainable urban development.

José De la Fuente, Managing Director of Continental Tires Middle East, said: “At Continental, we believe in the power of sustainable initiatives that resonate with communities globally. We felt that Dubai, with its vibrant sporting community and position as a global hub for sporting excellence, was the ideal location for this initiative. This volleyball project stands as testament to our commitment to environmental responsibility. By transforming used tyres in such a way, we not only contribute to reducing waste but also showcase our dedication, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, to fostering community engagement through sport.”

The local community will be invited to visit and make use of this state-of-the-art, repurposed tyre volleyball court. This project promises to be a celebration of sustainability, community, and the transformative power of collaboration.





