Demonstrators in London march against administration’s migration policies

(MENAFN) On Monday, activists, anti-racists, and advocates for refugee rights assembled outside the Home Office in London for a significant protest, rallying under the slogan "Stop the Hate."



The gathering sought to vehemently oppose Britain's migration policies, with a specific focus on the recent troubling incident associated with the contentious Bibby Stockholm barge, which the government designated for housing migrants.



The protest was sparked by a tragic death last week, adding to growing concerns about the treatment of migrants under existing policies. The Bibby Stockholm, which has become the focal point of the controversy, was the location of the recent death of an asylum seeker.



Weyman Bennett, the co-convenor of Stand Up to Racism, voiced deep concern about recent events.



"While our hearts broke watching the news of more lives lost as a result of the racist borders policy, (Prime Minister Rishi) Sunak forced through legislation seeking to override the court’s ruling that the Rwanda plan was illegal," he stated.



He was addressing the government's contentious emergency legislation, which aims to expedite the process of designating Rwanda as a secure destination for asylum seekers, despite the Supreme Court ruling against the initial scheme last month.



Under the Rwanda plan, individuals identified by the UK as illegal immigrants or asylum seekers would be transferred to the East African country for processing, asylum consideration, and resettlement.

