GCC Stock Markets Record Corrections

with concerns about supplies and geopolitical tensions increasing.

The Dubai stock market recorded mixed performances among individual stocks while the main index could see some resistance near the top of its previous trading range. The changing monetary policy expectations could continue to affect sentiment and the direction of the market.

The Abu Dhabi stock market moved to the downside after a series of gains last week. The market could remain exposed to some risks with investors’ expectations changing. At the same time, the rebound in oil markets could provide some support.

The Saudi stock market declined with traders moving to secure their gains. The market has recorded strong gains during the last few weeks and could find some resistance. At the same time, a rebound in oil prices could help the market reach new highs.





