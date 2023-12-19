Al-Nassr to play two friendly matches in China this January

(MENAFN) It was declared on Monday that Al-Nassr will participate in two friendly games in China throughout the FIFA international break in January.



Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will fly to China on January 19 for 10 days to participate in two matches. Al-Nassr is anticipated to obtain an overall payment of USD13 million.



The team will play against Shanghal on January 24 next year and one more unknown team yet to be set on January 28 before going back to Riyadh. The two games are supposed to be worth USD13 million, as reports state.



The yellows will play against Al-Taawoun on the 30th of December in their final Saudi League game prior to flying to China.



Pro league runner up with 37 points, having advanced in twelve games, drawn three, and lost three. They are 10 points behind the table leaders, Al-Hilal.



