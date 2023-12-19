Bigo Live Organizes Celebration of Saudi Arabia's win of Hosting 2030 World Expo

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: 19 December 2023 – Bigo Live, the leading global livestreaming platform, is thrilled to announce an exciting livestream event on December 24th at 9 PM (KSA Time) in honor of Saudi Arabia’s win of hosting the prestigious 2030 World Expo in Riyadh. The exclusive event, hosted through the official account (Account ID: MENABC1) on the platform, aims to celebrate and share the enthusiasm surrounding Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in hosting this global spectacle.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's recent triumph in securing the host position for the 2030 World Expo is a testament to its forward-thinking vision and unparalleled dedication to global progress. As a platform deeply embedded in fostering cultural exchange and celebrating diversity, Bigo Live is poised to elevate the excitement and anticipation surrounding this historic milestone.



Embark on an engaging journey with Bigo Live to discover the richness of Saudi Arabia's culture and the innovative spirit defining the 2030 World Expo. Joining the livestream event are 4-6 Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from Bigo Live, including the illustrious BIGO ID: Riva36990. Riva, a distinguished content creator with a verified Snapchat account boasting over 1 million followers (Snapchat ID: Rivva.9), returns to explore the essence of the 2030 World Expo. With a dedicated following on the Bigo Live app, Riva stands as the ideal guide to delve into the significance of this grand event.



The livestream promises insightful discussions encompassing a range of topics: an overview of Saudi Arabia's progress, highlighting Riyadh's recent advancements, in-depth insights into the significance of the Riyadh Expo, and personal experiences about its impact. Additionally, Bigo Live will introduce an in-app trivia game during the session, offering exciting prizes for correct answers, enhancing the interactive experience for viewers.



As part of the campaign, Bigo Live will curate an exclusive event page dedicated to the "2030 World Expo: Riyadh Celebrations." Users from the region will be invited to engage in captivating livestreams featuring cultural performances, traditional art displays, insightful discussions, and more. Furthermore, Bigo Live will introduce Saudi-themed virtual gifts and interactive features, urging users to actively participate and celebrate Riyadh's cultural significance.



This event underscores Bigo Live's commitment to nurturing a diverse and engaging content ecosystem, further highlighted by its exclusive Saudi-centric activities. Notably, Bigo Live previously launched the Creators Incentive Program ahead of Riyadh Season 2023 in KSA, empowering broadcasters and fostering creative freedom, inclusivity, and community support.



Earlier this year, Bigo Live introduced "Our Day is Saudi" (يومنا سعودي), a celebration honoring Saudi Arabia's National Day. The event united users across the MENA region, offering prestigious prizes and encouraging livestreaming activities, showcasing Saudi Arabia's rich culture and heritage.



Join Bigo Live on December 24th for an unforgettable livestream event, celebrating Saudi Arabia's monumental achievement in hosting the 2030 World Expo. Let's embrace culture, creativity, and community on a global platform, showcasing the vibrant spirit of Saudi Arabia to the world.



