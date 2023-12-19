Istanbul Airport wins 5 awards for world’s best airport

(MENAFN) Istanbul Airport has been elected the “World's Best Airport" by readers of a US travel journal.



Pursuant to an announcement on Monday, the large-scale airport hub has also been selected as "Europe's Best Airport”, strengthening its place as a front-runner in international aviation.



The airport was also honored with recognition for being the “Airport with the Best Food and Beverage Area”, the “Best Airport Shopping Experience” as well as the “Airport Offering the Best Duty-Free Shopping Experience in Europe.”



The statement mentioned that around 500,000 monthly readers of the journal gave their vote on the tourism services they have encountered, places and hotels they have stayed in, airlines they have journeyed on, and cruise tours determined by their genuine experiences.



Based on research, the regular reader takes 18 national flights yearly, with 96 percent frequently flying overseas and over 80 percent book in 4- and 5- star hotel for over 80 days each year usually.



Istanbul Airport Communications Director Gokhan Sengul stated that "We are aware that being recognized by Global Traveler’s distinguished readership of elite travelers in not just one but five categories is a highly regarded achievement in our industry, and a testament to the dedication, hard work and excellence displayed by each and every member of our airport."



This year, at the eleventh annual "Leisure Lifestyle Awards" held by Global Traveler, iGA Istanbul Airport was considered by vote "Best Transfer Airport" for the second time, and at the “Wherever Awards” it was yet again titled the "Best Family-Friendly International Airport."



