Crude long hits 12-year low ahead of FOMC bounce – Saxo Bank MENA Weekly Commodities Report.

Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy, Saxo Bank



Summary: Our weekly Commitment of Traders update highlights future positions and changes made by hedge funds and other speculators across commodities and forex during the week to last Tuesday, December 12. A week that showed how investors positioned themselves ahead of the FOMC meeting last Wednesday when Powell delivered his pivot towards rate cuts. The commodity sector continued to see heavy net selling by hedge funds, once again driven by the energy sector which saw bullish bets on WTI and Brent slump to a 12-year low.



Returning to the reporting week the commodity sector continued to see heavy net selling by managed money accounts, such as hedge funds and CTA’s. Overall, the net long across the 24 major commodity futures markets tracked in this report was reduced by 46% to 274k contracts, a 3-½-year low. Since early October the net long has collapsed by 82% during a time when the Bloomberg Commodity Index has suffered a relatively small 6% correction to a one-year low.

The sector driving the weakness during this nine-week period has almost exclusively been the energy sector, down 21%, followed by a 3% drop across industrial metals, while precious metals and to a lesser extent the agriculture sector helped offset the losses with gains of 8% and 2% respectively.



These developments highlight an increasingly under owned asset class which has struggled in 2023 amid growth worries in China and the wider world, and a sharp rise in funding costs leading industries to reduced excess inventories. It also highlights a sector which given the right circumstances may see a strong recovery in 2024 once the technical and/or fundamental outlook becomes more supportive, thereby leading to fresh buying and short covering from speculators. Drivers that may trigger such a change could be rate cuts lowering the funding costs and with that the inherent contango leading to industry restocking of inventories, OPEC maintaining a tight control of the supply of crude oil, and not least signs of tightness across key commodities that will help offset the risk of an economic slowdown across key economies.



Overall, 15 out of the 24 futures contract tracked saw net selling led by crude oil, natural gas, gold, silver, along with other commodities.



Almost uninterrupted selling since Sept 29 culminated before the FOMC meeting when the WTI and Brent crude oil managed money long slumped to an 11-year low at 171k lots, primarily driven by short sellers in Brent. With positioning this low, the risk/reward increasingly point to the upside once supported by technical price developments. A 15% slump in natural gas drove a more than doubling of the net short to a nine-month low.



Ahead of the FOMC driven recovery, speculators cut their exposure in silver by 14k to 8.9k lots, and gold by 21k to 111.3k lots. Platinum was neutral while an elevated short position in palladium of 10k lots supported 24% end of week surge. Meanwhile, the copper long saw a small 1k reduction to 6.9k lots.





