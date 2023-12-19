AGDA Co-hosts VIP Diplomatic Event to Spotlight Blue Finance's Crucial Role in Advancing Climate Finance on the sidelines of COP28

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 18th December 2023: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy’s Centre for Climate Diplomacy, in collaboration with the DLA Piper, co-hosted a dinner evening hosted by the United Nations Global Compact focused on blue finance on the sidelines of COP28. This high-profile gathering shone a spotlight on the critical impact that blue finance can have in the realm of climate finance, underlining the constructive influence of the diplomatic corps in promoting and accomplishing UN goals for marine ecosystem protection.

The Honourable Shawn A. Edward, St. Lucia’s Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training launched St Lucia’s Blue Bond Framework at the event. The Blue Bond Framework will enable Saint Lucia to issue blue bonds in the near future that will deliver environmental, social and economic benefits that align with Saint Lucia’s National Adaptation Plan, Nationally Determined Contribution, and the Sustainable Development Goal targets. Other speakers and guests at the event included His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy; Her Excellency Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary General, CEO and Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact; The Rt. Hon. Sir Alok Sharma, Former COP26 President, Finance and Climate Fellow, Rockefeller Centre; Dr Frank Rijsberman, Director-General of the Global Green Growth Institute; Aaron Vermeulen, Global Lead on Finance and Fresh Water of World Wildlife Fund; Suzanne Johnson, Senior Advisor to the UNGC Ocean Stewardship Coalition; Erik Giercksky, Head of UNGC Ocean Stewardship Coalition; and Joywin Mathew, Partner, Debt Capital Markets & Sustainable Finance, DLA Piper.

The occasion provided evidence of the need to take a pivotal step in facilitating the shift towards a sustainable blue economy, aiming to unlock the financial pathways dedicated to marine ecosystem management, conservation and restoration, sustainable coastal and marine tourism, sustainable marine value chains, and other initiatives vital for preserving the ocean ecosystem. Amidst the discourse, particular attention was drawn to the imperative task of supporting Small Island Developing States including St Lucia, and the indispensability of climate finance solutions such as blue finance as one of the means of ensuring the resilience of marine ecosystems.

Representing AGDA, H.E. Nickolay Mladenov emphasised the profound role played by international diplomacy, asserting its potential to catalyse successful cooperation and collaboration between nations, aligning seamlessly with objectives outlined in the context of COP28.





