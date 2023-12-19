(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Truffles Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The truffles market is forecasted to grow by USD 371.4 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the launch of truffle-based products, increasing awareness of the health benefits of truffles, and growth in commercial truffle farming.
This study identifies the increased use of truffles in fine dining establishments and gourmet dishes as another prime reason driving the truffles market growth during the next few years. Also, growing truffle tourism and rising demand for gourmet food and fine dining will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the truffles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The truffles market is segmented as below:
By Product
Black truffles White truffles Others
By End-user
Food and beverages Personal care products Pharmaceutical
By Geographical Landscape
APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa
The report on the truffles market covers the following areas:
Truffles market sizing Truffles market forecast Truffles market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading truffles market vendors that include Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., DI SANTO s.r.l., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Gourmet Attitude, Katankura, LES FRERES JAUMARD, MONINI S.p.A., Passione Toscana International SRL, PLANTIN SAS, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Truffliest, and Urbani Truffles.
Also, the truffles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2023
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global truffles market 2018 - 2022
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
6.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
7.4 Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
7.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
Angellozzi Tartuficoltura Arotz S.A. Conservas Ferrer S.A. DI SANTO s.r.l. Gazzarrini Tartufi Gourmet Attitude Katankura LES FRERES JAUMARD MONINI S.p.A. Passione Toscana International SRL PLANTIN SAS Sabatino Italia Srl SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL Tartufi Morra The Truffle Ltd. The Welsh Truffle Co. Truffle Hill TruffleHunter Truffliest Urbani Truffles
