Announcing The Release Of A Groundbreaking Book: Mastering Commercial Innovation

Maryland, 19th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , INNOV2GRO , a platform dedicated to creating the next generation of innovative leaders, proudly announces the official release of Mastering Commercial Innovation by Dr. Behzad Mahdavi .

Dr. Mahdavi, Ph.D., MBA, is a strategic innovation-based growth business leader with more than 20 years of senior leadership experience. Mastering Commercial Innovation is his comprehensive practical guide to innovation as a driver of profitability and sustainable growth. But unlike most practical guides, it is presented as an entertaining novel and uses storytelling to guide readers toward success in today's dynamic business landscape.

Mastering Commercial Innovation takes readers on an exciting journey alongside Kevin, a charismatic and diligent innovation consultant on a mission to help struggling businesses enhance their financial performance. Dr. Mahdavi draws on his extensive experience and professional expertise to explain the fundamental principles of successful commercial innovation, following Kevin as he works with colleagues and clients to enhance their innovation strategy and culture. The book uses fictionalized examples inspired by the reality of the problems faced by innovation leaders to provide a simple blueprint for any business organization to foster creativity and collaboration, build high-performance teams, and position innovation as a true catalyst for growth.

Dr. Mahdavi's groundbreaking work has garnered appreciation from both industry luminaries and literary circles.

Barri Blauvelt, CEO of Innovara, a leading global healthcare business and management development firm, commends the author for skillfully narrating the complex and often tedious journey of bringing innovative ideas to fruition. Sharing her views, Blauvelt said,“This book will serve as an enjoyable read and reminder, especially for those 'inno-preneurs,' providing real-world learning about what you need to do to convert your brilliant ideas to reality.”

“It will also be an invaluable resource for those who teach business or offer consultation services,” she added.

Mastering Commercial Innovation caters to a diverse audience, including corporate executives, R&D leaders, investors, and anyone engaged in the innovation ecosystem. The book is an indispensable resource for MBA and engineering students, contributing to both their academic and professional growth.

About the Author

Dr. Behzad Mahdavi is the CEO of The TIM Company and Executive Chairman of the Board of Opencell Technologies. He is an esteemed business strategist, growth leader, and trusted advisor with a proven track record of helping companies achieve commercial growth and expand their market share through innovation. Dr. Mahdavi is not only committed to transforming business practices by using innovation as a growth engine but he is also dedicated to driving positive change beyond business. Mastering Commercial Innovation will contribute to the success of R&D and commercial profitability in any industry where innovation is essential for success.

Commitment to Positive Change

In addition to its positive impact on innovation leaders, Mastering Commercial Innovation will also achieve wider benefits to society: 25% of the book's earnings will be dedicated to supporting two important causes: advocating for innovative therapies to accelerate life-saving cures and driving advancements in animal protection by supporting animal-free drug research alternatives.

About the Publisher

INNOV2GRO cultivates innovative leadership across industries by championing works and technologies that catalyze positive change and foster growth. The publication of Mastering Commercial Innovation by Dr. Behzad Mahdavi aligns with its mission to support groundbreaking ideas and solutions.

Where to Get the Book?

Mastering Commercial Innovation is now available for purchase on Amazon via INNOV2GRO's official website . Get your copy now to begin your transformative journey to sustainable, profitable growth and success!

