Austrianova Reports Successful Metronomic Treatment Using Cell-In-A-Box® In An Animal Model Of Pancreatic Cancer

Austrianova reports that one dose of Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cells and multiple rounds (metronomic) of low dose ifosfamide control pancreatic cancer.

- Brian Salmons, CEOSINGAPORE, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Austrianova, a member of the SGAustria group of companies, and a leading provider of cell encapsulated products as well as other biological products and services, today announced a newly published study* demonstrating that one administration of Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cells followed by multiple rounds (metronomic) of low dose ifosfamide controls tumor growth in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer .Chemotherapeutics such as ifosfamide and cyclophosphamide are normally inactive until they are metabolized by cytochrome P450 enzymes, primarily in the liver. The new publication* from the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna and Austrianova that appeared in the international, peer-reviewed journal, Life, documents that a single implantation of Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cells (that have been modified to make a particularly active cytochrome P450) is able to activate at least 15 sequentially administered rounds of low dose ifosfamide treatments. Crucially, this study shows that the encapsulated cells remain alive and active and that the encapsulated cells are protected from the damaging effects of the activated chemotherapeutic. The encapsulated cell therapy has already shown promise in previous human clinical trials in which only two rounds of low dose ifosfamide treatment were administered without the usual side effects of chemotherapy and this new study thus supports the design concept of a later stage clinical trial with multiple doses of ifosfamide for pancreatic cancer.Austrianova CEO, Brian Salmons, said“This newly published study not only supports a metronomic treatment regime for patients given Cell-in-a-Box® plus low dose ifosfamide but it also demonstrates long term survival of encapsulated human cells in two different mouse models with and without the low dose chemotherapy.”Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman of Austrianova, added“The principle behind this treatment can be used for many different solid tumors but also for long term delivery of any biotherapeutically active molecule, for example those that are needed for treatments outside the area of cancer such as diabetes, metabolic diseases, enzyme deficiencies etc.”*Brian Salmons and Walter H. Gunzburg (2023) Long term survival of cellulose sulphate encapsulated cells and metronomic ifosfamide control tumour growth in pancreatic cancer models – a prelude to treating solid tumours effectively in pets and humans. Life 2023, 13, 2357.About AustrianovaAustrianova (the SG Austria Group), is a biotech company with a global footprint and op-erations in Singapore, Thailand and Germany. Austrianova utilizes a novel and proprietary technology for the encapsulation of living mammalian (Cell-in-a-Box®) and bacterial (Bac-in-a-Box®) cells. Cell-in-a-Box® protects the encapsulated cells from rejection by the immune system, allows cells to be easily transported, stored and implanted at specific sites in patients. The technology, which has been proven safe and efficacious in clinical trials carried out in Europe, allows companies to develop any kind of cells as a one-for-all living pharmaceutical. Bac-in-a-Box® is a similar protective device adapted for encapsulation of probiotic bacteria where it has human food and animal feed applications as well as rebalancing the microbiome due to its ability to extend storage under lyophilized conditions and to protect encapsulated bacteria against destruction by stomach acid. Austrianova now also offers GMP4Cells that includes competitively priced Master Cell Bank and Working Cell Bank production as well as“Fill and Finish” services for cell ther-apy products (such as stem cell therapies, biologics produced from cells e.g., vaccines, antibodies, enzymes, recombinant proteins, exosomes, etc.).Forward-Looking StatementsThis release includes forward-looking statements regarding Austrianova / SGAustria (the Company) and its respective businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks from economic factors and the equity markets generally. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Austrianova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities.SOURCE AustrianovaFinancial Information Contact: ...Company and Technology Contact: ...For more information:

