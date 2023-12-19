Heparin Market Was Valued At US$5.256 Billion In 2021 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.81%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heparin Market was valued at US$5.256 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the heparin market was valued at US$5.256 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.81%.The rising frequency of venous thrombosis and cardiovascular disorders is the primary driver of the global heparin market. Furthermore, the use of heparin in different operations, such as orthopaedic and cardiac surgeries, as well as the increase in the number of patients having such procedures, contribute to the growth of the heparin market. Furthermore, the availability of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics that aid in the treatment of cancer, coagulation, and inflammatory illnesses is predicted to open up new avenues for heparin adoption. Furthermore, rising government funding for healthcare infrastructure upgrades and intensive R&D operations to develop heparin with better therapeutic potential and minimal adverse effects propel the heparin industry forward.Heparin, commonly known as unfractionated heparin (UFH), is a glycosaminoglycan that occurs naturally. In medical treatment, it is used as an anticoagulant (blood thinner). It is very beneficial in the treatment of heart attacks and unstable angina. It is administered into a vein or under the skin. It is used to treat a range of medical conditions, including acute coronary syndrome, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation, as well as cardiopulmonary bypass and hemofiltration during heart surgery. It is also used in the administration of major orthopaedic operations like hip and knee replacements. The increased frequency of cardiovascular illnesses, which will result in more operations, is predicted to drive the heparin market growth. Furthermore, the elderly population is more prone to atrial fibrillation, and with an ageing population comes an expected increase in the worldwide heparin market. Furthermore, its expanded applicability, together with government funding and research activities, is likely to boost the heparin market growth throughout the projection period.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Techdow USA Inc. introduced a heparin sodium injection USP in the United States market in November 2022. Furthermore, the business stated that it will assure consistent heparin supply in the market through reasonable and competitive pricing.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global heparin market is divided into low molecular-weight heparin, ultra-low molecular-weight heparin and unfractionated heparin. Among these, the low molecular weight heparin is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Deep vein thrombosis is becoming more common, necessitating the use of low molecular weight heparin. Furthermore, low molecular weight heparin has a longer shelf life, decreases or eliminates hospital stays, and may be self-administered at home by subcutaneous injection, which promotes its widespread use.Based on route the global heparin market is divided into intravenous and subcutaneous. The intravenous route is widely adopted and is predicted to grow significantly over the projection period. The intravenous route provides for a quick commencement of the action, making it especially useful in emergency conditions such as deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism. Furthermore, intravenous heparin allows for greater dose control and quicker responsiveness to changes in the patient's state. The intravenous method is frequently favoured in hospital settings where healthcare experts may closely monitor and alter therapy as required.Based on application the global heparin market is divided into atrial fibrillation, renal impairment, coronary artery disease and others. Among these, coronary artery disease is predicted to hold a major market share and is poised to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of heart-related disorders. Physical inactivity, high blood pressure, and excessive smoking are key contributors to the rising prevalence of coronary artery disease. Because they are at high risk of blood clot development, the rising number of hospital stay days post-surgery and bedridden patients with restricted movements provide an opportunity for heparin.Based on end use the global heparin market is divided into outpatient and inpatient. Among these, the out-patient category is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. In comparison to other patients, outpatients benefit from lower hospital expenses, including those related to hospital admission and other types of hospitality. The major reasons for this segment's anticipated high share are its low cost, expanded service availability, and patient convenience.Based on Geography during the anticipated period, the North American region is likely to take up a considerable proportion of the worldwide heparin market. Various variables such as advancements in technology, growing cardiovascular disorders, and the presence of a robust healthcare system along with greater technological and scientific breakthroughs all contribute to such a substantial proportion. Furthermore, the region's elderly population, together with increased acceptance of modernity, is expected to improve the region's heparin market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global heparin market, that have been covered are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Aspen Holdings, B. Braun Medical Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Sandoz (Novartis AG).The market analytics report segments the heparin market using the following criteria:.BY TYPEoLow Molecular Weight HeparinoUltra-low Molecular Weight HeparinoUnfractionated Heparin.BY ROUTEoIntravenousoSubcutaneous.BY APPLICATIONoAtrial FibrillationoRenal ImpairmentoCoronary Artery DiseaseoOthers.BY END-USEoOutpatientoInpatient.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.GlaxoSmithKline plc.Pfizer, Inc..LEO Pharma A/S.Sanofi.Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd..Aspen Holdings.B. Braun Medical Inc..Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.Sandoz (Novartis AG)Explore More Reports:.Blood Collection Tubes Market:.Anticoagulants Market:.Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Disease Treatment Market:

