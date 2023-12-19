Agricultural Sensors Market Valued Over US$3.315 Billion In 2021, To Experience Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the agricultural sensors market was valued at US$3.315 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
Agricultural Sensors provide data that enables farmers to monitor and optimize crops by converting to changing environmental conditions. The use of sensors such as optical sensors , mechanical sensors, and electrochemical sensors allows farmers to increase production by optimizing resources such as fertilizer , water, and seeds. Growing demand for agricultural food is the primary driving force behind the agricultural sensors market's rapid growth. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, world cereal production increased by 3.6 million tonnes for 2023, indicating increased prospects for wheat and coarse grains.
Agricultural sensors are devices that collect information about crop growth factors such as soil conditions, weather, and plant health. They assist farmers in crop monitoring and optimization by adjusting environmental factors and conditions.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the agricultural sensors market growth. For instance, in January 2023, Energous and ams OSRAM collaborated to create wirelessly operated solutions for agricultural sensor applications. The collaboration brings together technologies to create a wirelessly powered multi-spectral light sensor solution for vertical cultivation and controlled environment agriculture. In December 2022, OTT Hydromet launched the OTT PLS 500, a new water-level sensor that offers robust reliability and accuracy with the benefits of smart sensor technology.
The agricultural sensors market, based on type is segmented into ten main categories namely humidity sensor, electrochemical sensor, mechanical sensor, airflow sensor, optical sensor, pressure sensor, water sensor, soil sensor, livestock sensor, and others. Soil sensor is expected to account for a major share of the agricultural sensors market.
The agricultural sensors market, based on application is segmented into four main categories namely dairy management, soil management, climate management, and water management. Soil management application is anticipated to account for a major share of the agricultural sensors market.
The agricultural sensors market, based on offering is segmented into three main categories namely hardware, software, and services.
North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the agricultural sensors market due to strong government support to bolster agricultural production, growing technological advancements in sensor technology coupled with increasing demand for food. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture food consumption in the United States, measured in total calories per day, grew about 50% over the last 25 year.
The research includes coverage of Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas Sl, Auroras, Acquity Agriculture, Acclima Inc., Vegetronix Inc., Sentek Ltd, Sensaphone, Sensoterra, Sentera, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Shandong Renke Control Technology Co. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc. are significant market players in the agricultural sensors market.
The market analytics report segments the agricultural sensors market using the following criteria:
.By Type
oHumidity Sensor
oElectrochemical Sensor
oMechanical Sensor
oAirflow Sensor
oOptical Sensor
oPressure Sensor
oWater Sensor
oSoil Sensor
oLivestock Sensor
oOthers
.By Application
oDairy Management
oSoil Management
oClimate Management
oWater Management
.By Offering
oHardware
oSoftware
oServices
.By Geography
oNorth America
.United States
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
.Argentina
.Others
oEurope
.United Kingdom
.Germany
.France
.Spain
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.UAE
.Israel
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.Japan
.China
.India
.South Korea
.Indonesia
.Thailand
.Others
Companies Profiled:
.Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas Sl
.Auroras
.Acquity Agriculture
.Acclima Inc.
.Vegetronix Inc.
.Sentek Ltd
.Sensaphone
.Sensoterra
.Sentera
.Texas Instruments Incorporated
.Shandong Renke Control Technology Co. Ltd
.Honeywell International Inc.
