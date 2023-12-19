SGS Expands Flammability Testing And Certification Scope With USCG Approval

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SGS flammability testing lab now approved by United States Coast Guard

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce its flammability testing laboratory in Farmingdale, New York, is now approved by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) as an Accepted Independent Laboratory in accordance with 46 CFR 159.010 and USCG Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 02-06.The facility is certified to provide production testing, annual testing, inspection and follow-up inspection services in line with the following approval series:Part 1: Non-combustibilityPart 2: Smoke 2.4.1 and toxicity (FTIR) 2.4.2Part 5: Surface flammabilityPart 7: Vertical flammabilityPart 8: Upholstered furniturePart 9: Bedding componentsPart 10: Appendix 2 cone calorimetryThrough the Farmingdale laboratory, SGS offers a complete end-to-end flammability testing, inspection and certification solution to all companies engaged in the maritime industry – shipyards, equipment manufacturers, ship owners and operators. Utilizing an unrivaled network of highly trained auditors, they are able to organize inspections in all parts of the world, securing samples and then transferring them back to the ISO 17025 accredited laboratory at Farmingdale for testing via a trusted chain of custody process.All flammability testing is conducted in accordance with the International Code for Application of Fire Test Procedures, 2010 FTP (Fire Test Procedures), to demonstrate compliance with both USCG and International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations.SGS is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the growing demands of the shipping and vessel industries. Along with an expanded scope, they are investing in research and development to remain at the forefront of flammability testing, inspection and certification advancements.About SGSWe are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.For further information, please contact:

