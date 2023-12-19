Multirotor Drones Market Is Projected To Surpass US$3.669 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 9.65%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The multirotor drone market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% over the forecast period to reach US$3.669 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the multirotor drone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$3.669 billion by 2028.The multirotor drone market is influenced by factors such as the growing utilization of inspection applications, the emergence of advanced technologies, and the increasing demand in the defence sector.A multirotor drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) equipped with multiple rotors, typically four or more, arranged symmetrically. These rotors, arranged in a specific pattern, generate lift and facilitate take off and aerial maneuvers under the guidance of an onboard flight controller. Multirotor drones are characterized by their adaptability, making them highly sought after for various tasks across different industries. They find widespread use in applications such as aerial photography and videography, mapping and surveying, infrastructure and building inspections, search and rescue operations, and the delivery of goods and supplies.The versatility of multirotor drones is evident in their increasing deployment in agriculture, where they are employed to monitor crops, optimize yields, and apply pesticides. This adaptability, combined with their ability to perform a wide range of tasks, contributes to the growing demand for multirotor drones in diverse sectors.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, quadcopters represent the most widely used and accessible category of multirotor drones, thanks to their uncomplicated design, user-friendly operation, and cost-effectiveness. With four rotors, quadcopters can accommodate payloads of varying sizes and weights, making them suitable for a broad spectrum of applications across different industries. In the multirotor drone market, hexacopters and octocopters enjoy considerable popularity, particularly in professional and industrial settings. Hexacopters, equipped with six rotors, offer enhanced stability and lifting power compared to quadcopters, making them well-suited for tasks such as aerial photography and surveying. Octocopters, featuring eight rotors, surpass hexacopters in stability and lifting capacity, making them ideal for applications requiring higher payloads, such as industrial inspections and delivery services.Categorized based on payloads, the market can be segmented into cameras, wireless HD transmission video systems, GPS, Wi-Fi, etc. Multirotor drones find widespread application in aerial photography and videography, where the integration of high-quality cameras and image systems is essential. Drones equipped with cameras and gimbals can capture high-resolution photos and videos from unique and unconventional angles, making them well-suited for purposes in the film and entertainment industry, advertising, and real estate. In addition, in industrial and commercial sectors, control systems play a pivotal role as payloads for multirotor drones. Flight controllers and navigation systems are crucial components that enable drones to operate safely and efficiently, even in challenging conditions or when faced with obstacles. Tracking systems, such as GPS and other positioning technologies, are also commonly employed as payloads for multirotor drones. Drones equipped with tracking systems can navigate and maintain their position with reliability, making them particularly suitable for tasks like surveying and mapping.Based on application, multirotor drones play a crucial role in mapping, surveying, and 3D modelling industries by efficiently collecting high-resolution imagery and data. They cover vast areas swiftly, providing precise information for urban planning, infrastructure development, and environmental monitoring. These drones are also valuable for surveillance and inspection tasks, monitoring infrastructure, inspecting power lines and pipelines, and conducting search and rescue operations using cameras and sensors. In the film and entertainment sectors, multirotor drones equipped with high-quality cameras and gimbals are widely used for capturing stunning aerial footage, offering a unique perspective for films, TV shows, and advertising.The military and government sectors, particularly in defence and security, represent a significant market for multirotor drones. These drones serve various purposes, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition, making them crucial tools for military and government agencies. Consumer drones , easily accessible, are widely used for recreational and hobbyist activities, including aerial photography, racing, and drone sports.The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience a significant CAGR in the multirotor drone market globally over the projected period. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea allocate substantial budgets for defence and law enforcement training. Moreover, the rise in instances of interpersonal conflict, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, and preparedness for future battles, coupled with economic growth and advancements in the manufacturing sector and semiconductor products, actively contribute to market growth.In the realm of drone technology, companies like Skydio Inc., Autel Robotics, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Delair, Aerialtronics, AeroVironment, Inc., Yuneec International, Insitu Inc., Parrot SA, and Kespry Inc. are leading the way with innovative aerial solutions. Launched in May 2022, the DJI Mini 3 Pro, recognized as DJI's most efficient compact camera drone, weighs less than 249 grams to adhere to regulations in various regions and countries. This drone boasts advanced capabilities, including 4K/60fps video, tri-directional obstacle sensing, ActiveTrack, and a 90° gimbal rotation, enabling the capture of top-notch vertical content suitable for social media.The market analytics report segments the multirotor drone market using the following criteria:.By TypeoTricoptersoQuadcoptersoHexacoptersoOctocopters.By PayloadoCameraoWireless HD Transmission Video SystemoElectro-optical SensorsoWi-FioGPSoLaser DesignatorsoCBRN SensorsoOthers.By ApplicationoAerial ShootingoLaw EnforcementoSurveillance & ReconnaissanceoGeographical InspectionoCommercial InspectionoOthers.By End-UseroDefense SectoroGovernmentoCommercial Sector.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd..Parrot SA.Yuneec International.Kespry Inc..Autel Robotics.Skydio Inc..Insitu Inc..Delair.Aerialtronics.AeroVironment, Inc.Explore More Reports:.Agriculture drone market:.Global Commercial Drones Market:.Crop Spraying Drones Market:

