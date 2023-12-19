Veyond Metaverse And AICA Sign MOU To Revolutionize XR 5D Digital Surgery With AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VM & AICA MOU

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Veyond Metaverse , a leader in XR 5D Digital Surgery, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Industry Cluster Agency (AICA), signifying a significant advancement in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital healthcare.This collaboration, formalized at the Kim Dae-Jung Convention Center, aims to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform surgical procedures and outcomes. Veyond Metaverse, renowned for performing the world's first digital surgery in September 2023 and pioneering XR 5D Digital Surgery, is at the forefront of advancing Dynamic Digital Twin Technology within their Veyond Connect Platform.Industry leaders, including Adam Choe from Veyond Metaverse, Kim Jun-ha from AICA, Haehyun Jung from Newjak, Cho Seongbum from Megazone K-Cloud, and Hyun-Rok Cha from KITECH, attended this milestone event.Adam Choe, Co-Founder and CEO of Veyond Metaverse, highlighted the significance of AI integration in XR 5D Digital Surgery: "By leveraging AI, we're not just processing data; we're extracting meaningful insights that redefine surgical precision and patient outcomes. This partnership is pivotal, utilizing AICA's cutting-edge AI expertise and advanced data center infrastructure to revolutionize medical training, diagnostics, and treatment on a global scale."Veyond Metaverse's commitment to AI-driven data analytics and big data aims to transform the landscape of surgical outcomes and post-operative care, emphasizing efficiency and precision.AICA's role in this partnership is critical, contributing its expertise in AI infrastructure and a world-class data center. This collaboration seeks to maximize the application and efficacy of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare, with a focus on remote medical education, training, and treatment.In summary, the partnership between Veyond Metaverse and AICA represents a powerful synergy of technology and expertise. It promises groundbreaking advancements in remote medical education, surgical training, diagnostics, and treatment, setting new standards in global healthcare practices.

Adam Choe

Veyond Metaverse

...