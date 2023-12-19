Saudi Arabia records 9.4 percent surge in crude exports in October

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s crude exports grew to 6.3 million barrels a day in October, an increase of 543,000 bpd or 9.44 percent in comparison to last month, as per data published by a US data initiative on Monday.
The report showed that the nation’s crude manufacture in October dropped marginally by 35,000 bpd to 8.94 million bpd, which is a 0.39 percent drop from September.
In the lend of last month, Saudi Arabia declared the continuation of its self-imposed crude output reductions, equivalent to 1 million bpd until the end of the last three months of next year, joining efforts with associates of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a grouping known as OPEC+.
This decision, originally made in July, upholds the nation’s crude manufacture at about 9 million bpd until the end of March next year. The self-imposed reduction complements the 500,000 bpd declared in April this year, stretching until December next year, corresponding with OPEC+ efforts to steady and balance international oil markets.
