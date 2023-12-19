Sustainability In Orthodontics: How Eco-Friendly Are Clear Aligners?

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) As we face climate change and other environmental crises, many fields have re-evaluated the ecological impact of their practices. Orthodontics is no exception. Proposed changes to teeth straightening practices include reducing waste in administration, switching from disposable tools to sterilizable materials and moving toward more sustainable energy sources. But what about clear aligners ? They provide a comfortable, discreet alternative to metal braces for straightening teeth, but how do they affect the environment?

Most clear aligner trays are made of thick plastic materials like polyethylene terephthalate, polyurethane or polycarbonate, which take many years to degrade. Typically, orthodontists take a mold of each patient's mouth and 3D print custom aligners from one of these materials that meet the patient's unique needs. While each aligner does ultimately become plastic waste, this production process is generally efficient. Often, only the necessary amount of plastic is used. The efficient production process and material used doesn't necessarily offset the environmental impact, but it does minimize waste.

The amount of energy consumed to produce invisible aligners depends on each manufacturing process. However, aligners may reduce carbon emissions in other ways. If you have traditional metal braces, you may have to visit your orthodontist in person frequently for adjustments. As your teeth shift, the dental professional of your choosing must tighten or replace wires as often as every four weeks. For most people, that means spending extra time on the road. Clear aligners, on the other hand, reduce the need for frequent in-office visits. Many providers offer a telehealth option, allowing patients to check in and provide updates on their progress from the comfort of their homes. Less travel time means less fuel consumption and fewer carbon emissions.

If you choose clear aligners to straighten your smile, you could take steps to reduce waste. By using your clear aligners exactly as directed-wearing them for 22 hours a day and following up with your provider-you could complete your treatment as quickly as possible. That way, you could minimize the need for additional plastic trays.

Unfortunately, clear aligners aren't easy to recycle. They're made from thick plastic and, as medical waste, must be sterilized before undergoing any recycling process. However, you may still have disposal options. Some innovative recycling programs have expanded their services to accept clear aligners from many brands. The materials are processed and turned into post-consumer products. To participate, you could seek out recycling programs for clear aligners in Florida or your home state once teeth straightening treatments are complete.

Navigating personal health decisions is often difficult. It's important to consider not only your environmental impact but also your well-being. While they have some negative environmental effects, clear aligners may represent a step in the right direction toward more sustainable teeth straightening practices.