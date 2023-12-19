Highwire Launches Energy Practice With PG&E Win

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO – Highwire PR has launched a dedicated energy and sustainability practice to support energy firms navigating the complexities of renewable solutions and sustainable practices, as well as working with clients in other sectors on sustainability programmes.



The move comes after Highwire's most recent client win in the energy sector, California-based gas and electricity company PG&E, which has briefed the agency to promote its innovation and technology initiatives.



Highwire's new division will offer strategic communications counsel, ESG support, media relations, stakeholder engagement, thought leadership support and integrated digital marketing. Existing clients include Autogrid, Hitachi Energy and Beewise.



The practice will be led by director Andrea Judson-Torres and senior account manager and Climatebase fellow Megan Krause, overseen by EVP Danny Maiello, who has worked with clients including utility company WGL Holdings and insurer Manulife on innovation and sustainability briefs.



Maiello said:“In today's rapidly evolving landscape, the market is at an inflection point. There is a need for transformative solutions that support the energy transition. We aim to empower our clients to effectively share and amplify their stories of sustainable practices, renewable energy adoption and innovation.”

