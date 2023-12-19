California regulators to allow recycling wastewater directly into drinking pipes

(MENAFN) California is on the verge of a groundbreaking decision as regulators are set to vote on new rules that would allow water agencies to recycle wastewater directly into the pipes supplying drinking water to homes, schools, and businesses. This potential shift in policy reflects the state's ongoing struggle to secure a reliable source of drinking water for its over 39 million residents. The proposed rules represent a significant departure from public sentiment two decades ago when similar projects faced opposition.



The move comes in the context of California's enduring battle with frequent and severe droughts, including the recent three-year period deemed the driest on record. The state's reservoirs reached critically low levels, highlighting the urgency of finding sustainable water solutions. The proposed rules aim to tap into the potential of recycled wastewater, exploring its use beyond non-potable applications.



While California has a history of using recycled wastewater for various purposes, such as ice in hockey rinks, snow on ski slopes, and irrigation for agriculture, direct incorporation into drinking water systems has been a largely unexplored territory. Notably, Orange County has a sophisticated water purification system that recycles wastewater, allowing it to replenish underground aquifers. However, the treated water goes through an extended process of mingling with groundwater before being pumped up and utilized for drinking purposes.



If the new rules are approved, California would join Colorado as the second state to permit the direct recycling of wastewater into the drinking water supply. The potential shift underscores the state's recognition of the preciousness of water and the necessity of exploring innovative solutions to address its water challenges. Jennifer West, Managing Director of WateReuse California, emphasizes the importance of using water more than once, reflecting a changing perspective on water recycling and sustainability in the face of California's ongoing water scarcity issues.

