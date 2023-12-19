IPL Auction 2024: Daryl Is A Different Type Of Player, Says CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Dec 19 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming finds Daryl Mitchell a“completely different type of player” and rates him higher as an all-rounder and a good replacement for England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the squad.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought Mitchell for a whopping Rs 14 crore after entering the fierce bidding battle late after Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings fought out initially in the second round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

Mitchell, who was formerly associated with Rajasthan Royals, became the focal point as the auction battle between Delhi and Punjab escalated.

With a considerable purse at their disposal, CSK swiftly raised the bid to Rs 13.75 crore and then raised their paddle for a bold Rs 14 crore bid, successfully acquiring the player.

“He played just one game, so not massive shoes. Daryl is a different type of player,” said Stephen Fleming on Mitchell being a replacement for Ben Stokes.

“But his performances over the last 18-24 months have warranted this type of a price. He is an unfashionable player and often goes under the radar. With his ability to play spin, he is competitive, and he is also a handy bowler. In Chepauk, we can slide him into a role. Just like his performances, he fits in nicely and is a good buy for us,” added coach Fleming about his compatriot from New Zealand.

CSK also acquired the service of New Zealand's sensational all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 Cr as Shardul Thakur returned to Chennai for Rs 4 Cr. West Indies speedster Alzarri Joseph was also bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 11.5 Cr.

Stephen Fleming, when asked about the auction summary so far was of an“envy auction” mindset, said,“You never think that you always get some sort of an auction envy at the end of the day. You are very nervous at the start and a lot of mock auctions and work on what you think players will go for. It's not just who you get but it is the planning you do behind that.

"And we came over the top thereof Punjab, so Mitchell was obviously an important player and that can throw you a little bit. A lot of nerves around it. I am just happy you get that main path under your belt and this morning well went for us.”

