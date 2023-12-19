Bulgaria embargoes manufacturing of Russian oil starting March 1 next year

(MENAFN) Bulgaria restricted the handling of Russian oil starting from March 1 next year as a local newspaper stated on Monday.



The parliament, with a vote of 144-0, approved the initial and revised bill on Monday, forbidding the export of fuels manufactured from Russian oil starting from January 1 next year.



Furthermore, the law terminates the manufacturing of oil coming from Russia by the country’s only oil processing plant, the Russian-dominated Lukoil refinery in the southern seaport city of Burgas, as of March 1 this year, as per a local newsletter.



Bulgaria’s action brings an early end to a depreciation from the EU ban on oil imports from Russia that the European Commission accorded to Bulgaria last year.



The depreciation was originally binding until December 31 next year, and was determined by Bulgaria’s explicit location vulnerability.



The parliament also came to conclude and resolved to throw out the transit fee on Russian natural gas imports to and travel through Bulgaria.



This resulted in provoking Hungary to give notice that it would forbid Bulgaria from entering the Schengen region if the transit fee was not waived.



