Japan Rallies As BOJ News Hits

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed higher Tuesday after the country's central bank left the main policy rate unchanged at its final meeting of the year.

The index leaped 460.41 points, or 1.4%, to 33,219.39.

The Bank of Japan made no change to its negative interest rate policy, holding the benchmark interest rate at -0.1%. The central bank also kept its stance on its yield curve control policy unchanged.

The central bank also warned of“extremely high uncertainties” affecting Japan's economy, saying that core inflation will stay above 2% throughout fiscal 2024.

The yen weakened 0.6% against the U.S. dollar to 143.70 after the decision.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slumped 124.23 points, or 0.8%, to 16,505.

Australian markets made headway after the Reserve Bank of Australia' minutes revealed the Australian central bank deliberated on whether to raise rates by 25 basis points or leave them unchanged, with the board members eventually deciding to hold rates at 4.35%.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 eked up 4.67 points, or 0.1%, to 3,234.04.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index regained 3.39 points or 0.1%, to 3,116.62.

In Taiwan, the Taiex dropped 75.48 points, or 0.4%, to 17,576.55.

In Korea, the Kospi index inched higher 1.69 points, or 0.1%, to 2,568.55.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 advanced 52.39 points, or 0.5%, to 11,617.37.

In Australia, the ASX 200 rebounded 62.71 points, or 0.8%, to 7,489.07.









MENAFN19122023000212011056ID1107625686