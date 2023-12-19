(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Snap Finance Foundation Gives $150,000 to 16 Nonprofit Organizations 2023 Community Grant Program Delivers Funding for Nonprofits to Address Food Insecurity, Education, and Job Training, Financial Access, and More

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - For the second consecutive year, the Snap Finance Foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $150,000 as part of its Community Grant program. These grants went to sixteen nonprofit organizations for their exceptional work in the U.S., U.K., and Costa Rica - three countries with Snap Finance offices.







Team members from Snap Cares help out with a home-build project in Jaco, Costa Rica. Snap Cares partnered with TECHO, a youth-led non-profit organization based in Latin America and the Caribbean that creates housing, water, and community infrastructure solutions to help end poverty. Snap Finance team members set a strong and sturdy foundation for the homes by digging holes, leveling, and laying floors that will shelter families.

The Snap Finance Foundation Community Grant program reflects Snap Finance's vision for a world where everyone has the means to thrive. Grants were awarded to nonprofits that focus on at least one of Snap's giving pillars:



Food security and basic needs

Education and job training Financial access and community development

"We are proud to support many deserving organizations through our grant program. Through our volunteer work and community outreach, we've reached thousands of people, and we're excited to reach thousands more by supporting important causes such as education, financial literacy, housing, basic needs, and more," said Kendall Banks, Senior Manager of Community Impact at Snap Finance. "We believe in the ripple effect of kindness and strive to be a catalyst for positive transformation."







Thirty-three team members from Snap Finance traveled from all over the globe to Jaco, Costa Rica. With a shared purpose to do good, Snap Cares set out to build homes for three families in partnership with TECHO, a non-profit organization in Latin America and the Caribbean that creates housing, water, and community infrastructure solutions to help end poverty.

Partnering with the Community Foundation of Utah allowed Snap to double its impact this year to support even more organizations in their efforts to empower underserved individuals and communities.

One person positively impacted by the grant program said, "Thank you for supporting this program. It's taking the trauma out of the traumatic life of homelessness. Instead of just existing and surviving, I'm starting to live my life."

Through its internal program, Snap Cares , Snap Finance is committed to "doing well by doing good." This manifests through employee volunteerism, financial contributions, collaborations with nonprofit organizations, in-kind donations, and creating spaces for inclusive conversations through Snap's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). Snap strives to create a strong culture of service and belonging where everyone is empowered to be their best.

About Snap Finance

Snap Finance harnesses the power of data to empower consumers of all credit types to get what they need. Launched in 2012, Snap's technology brings together more than a decade of data, machine learning, and nontraditional risk variables to create a proprietary decisioning platform that looks at each customer through a more holistic, human lens. Snap's flexible solutions are changing the face and pace of consumer retail finance. For more information, visit snapfinance .

About the Community Foundation of Utah

The Community Foundation of Utah is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit grantmaker and serves as Utah's partner in philanthropy by fostering accessible, collaborative, and innovative giving in our communities, now and for generations to come. Since its establishment in 2008, the organization has fostered nonpartisan community partnership and has facilitated over $355.7 million in grants to Utah's nonprofit sector.

Media Contact

Michelle Barry

(603)809-2748







