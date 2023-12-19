(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Zidaan Consultancy Launches New Training Program for UK Healthcare Workers

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - Zidaan Consultancy announces the launch of its latest training initiative, designed specifically for UK healthcare workers. This program, aligned with the Core Skills Training Framework (CSTF) and offering Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points, marks a significant advancement in healthcare professional training and development.

The program addresses the critical need for qualified healthcare workers in the UK, offering comprehensive training that fulfills mandatory requirements. This initiative is part of Zidaan's ongoing commitment to elevate the standards of healthcare recruitment and training in the country.

In response to the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals, this training program not only enhances candidates' qualifications but also aligns with the latest industry standards. It encompasses a range of essential skills and knowledge areas, ensuring that healthcare workers are well-prepared to meet the challenges of their roles.

As a leading healthcare recruitment firm, Zidaan Consultancy understands the importance of equipping healthcare workers with the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed. This training program is a testament to their dedication to improving the healthcare sector and supporting the professional growth of healthcare workers across the UK.

For more information about the new training program and other services offered by Zidaan Consultancy, please visit or contact ... .

About Zidaan Consultancy

Zidaan Consultancy has been a key player in healthcare recruitment since 2016, offering specialized services to healthcare professionals and organizations. With a focus on quality and professionalism, they continue to make significant contributions to the UK healthcare industry.

Contact

Zidaan, Izzah

(+44) 161 507 0190

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit