IFC arranges financial package of USD530M for Turkey’s quake-affected area.

(MENAFN) World Bank’s corporate division declared on Friday a funding arrangement of a maximum of USD530 million to help small-scale companies in Turkey’s quake-affected southern area.



The fund of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will be funneled through five independent financiers of Turkey, namely Akbank (USD71 million), DenizBank (USD119.5 million), QNB Finansbank (USD109.5 million), Is Bankasi - (USD150 million) and Yapi Kredi (USD80 million).



Approximately USD220 million of the amount was deployed from worldwide financial and advancement organizations.



Two potent earthquakes struck 11 territories in southern Turkey on February 6, resulting in massive harm and the death and injury of tens of thousands of citizens.



The IFC mentioned in a statement that the earthquake zone was home to over 470,000 independent firms, of those 99 percent are micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).



Wiebke Schloemer, IFC director for Turkey and Central Asia stated: "The financing package aims to keep these vulnerable but otherwise viable enterprises afloat, as part of our strong commitment to support the economic recovery and foster sustainable and inclusive growth in Türkiye."



At present Turkey comes in third as the IFC’S leading investment target internationally, with a dedicated portfolio of nearly USD4.9 billion starting November this year.

