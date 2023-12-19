President Ilham Aliyev Approves Amendments To Decree On State Security Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a decree on amendments to Presidential Decree No. 724 of January
13, 2016 "On ensuring the activity of the State Security Service of
the Republic of Azerbaijan".
The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve matters
arising from this decree.
MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107625671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.