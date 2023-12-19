Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs) Of Azerbaijan Air Force Performed Training Flights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By the training plan approved by the Azerbaijan Defense
Minister, unmanned aerial vehicle units (UAV) of the Azerbaijan Air
Force carried out training flights, Azernews reports.
The UAV crews fulfilled the tasks of aerial reconnaissance along
the specified route, determination of imaginary enemy's ground
target coordinates, and their destruction by precise airstrikes, as
well as other activities.
During the flights, all the assigned tasks were
accomplished.
