Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs) Of Azerbaijan Air Force Performed Training Flights


12/19/2023 8:12:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By the training plan approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, unmanned aerial vehicle units (UAV) of the Azerbaijan Air Force carried out training flights, Azernews reports.

The UAV crews fulfilled the tasks of aerial reconnaissance along the specified route, determination of imaginary enemy's ground target coordinates, and their destruction by precise airstrikes, as well as other activities.

During the flights, all the assigned tasks were accomplished.

