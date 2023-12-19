UK, France To Strengthen Cooperation In Support Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her British counterpart David Cameron have reaffirmed the importance of supporting Ukraine and expressed confidence that Putin will lose.

They stated this at a joint press conference following the British Foreign Secretary's first visit to France after his appointment, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our two countries, shoulder-to-shoulder since the beginning, have worked together to ensure that Russian aggression cannot be rewarded, that it is a failure and that Ukraine can recover its freedom, its sovereignty, its territorial integrity," Colonna said.

She added that“this cooperation can be further strengthened" as not only the fate of Ukraine, but also the security of the European continent is at stake.

European Council unveils details of newof sanctions against Russia - 61 individuals, 86 institutions

London and Paris“have been staunch supporters of Ukraine and we will continue to be for as long as it takes," Cameron said.

He also added that if this support continues, "I have no doubt that we can make sure Putin loses and it is essential he does lose."

Cameron also compared the course of the war to a theater play.“The first act was the stunning failure of Russia to achieve its objectives. The second act was the brilliance the Ukrainians showed in driving back the Russians”. According to him, the third act has been more difficult as Ukraine is currently facing difficulties.

"But the fourth act is yet to be written and we must be sure we write it in the correct way,” Cameron said.

Colonna also stressed that European politicians showed unity by adopting the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

As reported, on December 18, the European Union announced the adoption of the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia“to further weaken Russia's war machine."