More Than 10M Tonnes Of Cargo Exported Through Ukrainian Temporary Maritime Corridor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 10 million tonnes of cargo have already been exported through the Ukrainian temporary maritime corridor.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The export of 10 million tonnes of cargo is the result of the Ukrainian corridor through the Black Sea. 302 vessels have exported Ukrainian agricultural products and other cargo to 24 countries," Kubrakov said.

He noted that over four months of the corridor's operation, the range of cargoes exported by Ukraine by sea has been expanded. Moreover, the volume of agricultural products has increased significantly: from 278 thousand tonnes in the first month to almost 5 million tonnes now.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that despite Russia's continued systematic attacks on the port infrastructure, the temporary Ukrainian sea corridor is operating. Since its launch, Odesa region ports have received 337 new vessels for loading, and another 79 are being prepared to receive them in the near future.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 10, Ukraine announced new temporary routes for merchant vessels sailing to/from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. These routes have been primarily used for civilian vessels staying in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.