Russian Army Attacks Beryslav With UAV, Civilian Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the city of Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone, injuring a 55-year-old local resident.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The Russian army has once again attacked Beryslav with a drone," the post says.
As noted, a 55-year-old local resident was injured after an explosive device was dropped near the store. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.
The man is in the hospital now, where medical assistance is being rendered to him.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 79 times in the past day, firing 495 shells.
